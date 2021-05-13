Offshore Wind Energy Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Future Growth, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The global Offshore Wind Energy Market will be worth USD 106.10 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The emergence of technologically advanced platforms powered by Artificial Intelligence, robotics, machine learning, data analytics, and the Internet of things, Big data, the cloud help maintain wind energy and monitor the turbine’s energy level statistics. The technologies also help the turbines in reserving more energy for no wind situations and reduce the risks of damage by giving prior information about system failures.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the second-largest market for offshore wind energy. Increasing initiatives of the government to promote subsidy-free renewable projects in order to reduce the CO2 emission levels.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2019, Vestas entered into a partnership with a local manufacturing service provider, Marand Precision Engineering, for Wind Turbine Assembly Facility in Geelong. The partnerships will help Vestas to expand its wind turbine assembly in the Victorian renewable energy sector.

The Fixed structure held the largest market share of 57.5% in the year 2019. Cost-effectiveness and ease of operation of the fixed structure have resulted in the segment’s increasing demand.

Deep water (>60m Depth) is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 15.9% over the forecast period. The reductions in installations cost, improved engineering of turbines, and the development of turbines with floating substructures are expected to drive the segment’s demand.

The Turbines accounted for the largest market share of the offshore wind energy market in 2019. Technological advancements of the turbines increased its capacity, which resulted in the requirement of fewer turbines to produce the same amount of power.

Key participants include Vestas, General Electric Company, Adwen, Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co., Ltd, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Senvion SA, Sinovel Wind Group Co., ABB, Ltd., Nexans S.A., and Nordex SE, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Offshore Wind Energy Market on the basis of Installation, Location, Component, and region:

Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Floating structure Fixed Structure

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Shallow Water (<30m depth) Transitional Water (30m-60m Depth) Deep Water (>60m Depth)

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Substructure Turbine Electrical Infrastructure Others



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Summary of the Global Offshore Wind Energy Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the market including risks and opportunities

Details of business strategies and plans undertaken by key market players

Analysis of current and future trends that will affect the growth of the market in the forecast timeline

In-depth analysis of drivers and constraints for better understanding of the market

The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2020-2027.

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Offshore Wind Energy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Offshore Wind Energy Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for electricity

4.2.2.2. Increasing initiatives of the government to reduce carbon emissions

4.2.2.3. Favorable government regulations

4.2.2.4. Technological advancements of the renewable energy sources

4.2.2.5. Increasing investments in wind power projects

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High installation cost of the offshore wind turbines

4.2.3.2. Heavy investment for the production of the offshore wind turbines

4.2.3.3. Increasing adoption of solar energy or gas-based power

4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Offshore Wind Energy Market By Installation Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Installation Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Floating Structure

5.1.2. Fixed Structure

Chapter 6. Offshore Wind Energy Market By Location Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

6.1. Location Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Shallow Water (<30m depth)

6.1.2. Transitional Water (30m-60m Depth)

6.1.3. Deep Water (>60m Depth)

