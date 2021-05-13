Healthcare Chatbots Market Size by 2027 |Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Drivers, Key News, Future Growth and Top Companies Profiles by 2027

The global Healthcare Chatbots Market is forecasted to be worth USD 594.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The healthcare chatbots market is anticipated to expand exponentially over the forecast period. The growth in the demand for chatbots apps is due to the rise in internet penetration and usage of smart wellbeing devices, and increasing awareness of self-monitoring techniques in diagnosis and treatment. The rising need for virtual health assistance is expected to further drive the market growth.

Over the forecasted period, the healthcare provider segment accounted for the largest market with a CAGR of 20.5%. Significant medical records, such as patient information, hospital inventory, billing records, and patient medical records, are managed by healthcare facilities. Increasing patient flows in hospitals and clinics will create tremendous demand for healthcare chatbot applications by offering interactive assistance for healthcare facility operations.

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2017, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at around USD 36.0 million, Nuance Communications had acquired Noida-based mobile value-added services company mCarbon Tech Innovations. This is a tailored deal for Nuance that will further extend its current Value-Added Services and subscription business services portfolio, which is currently distributed throughout Latin America, Northern America, Europe, and Australia, and boost the carriers’ services in India, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

During the forecast timeframe, the software segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 20.5%. The growth of diverse applications for patients and health care providers is expected to fuel segmental growth.

It is expected that North America will have the largest market over the forecasted period. Insurance providers such as Medicaid and Medicare are decreasing the operating expenses of procedures that lead to inflows from clinics and ambulatory surgical services.

Key participants include HealthTap, Inc., Woebot Labs, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Infermedica Sp. Z o.o, Ada Health GmbH, Nuance Communications, Inc., Synthetix Ltd., PACT Care BV, Baidu, Inc., and Next IT Corporation, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Healthcare Chatbots Market on the basis of deployment, component, application, end-user, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Cloud-based On-premise

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Services Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance Symptom checking & Medication Assistance

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Healthcare Providers Patients Insurance Companies Others



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Healthcare Chatbots industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The Healthcare Chatbots market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Healthcare Chatbots industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Healthcare Chatbots industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Healthcare Chatbots market.

