Bionics Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Demand, Revenue, Competitive Landscape, and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global bionics market is poised to witness massive growth over the forecast period. A slew of factors is accountable for this market’s growth in the upcoming years, such as increasing organ failure and physical disability due to age-related or congenital disorders and the growing geriatric population. The emergence of new technologies in bionic research, the increasing number of accidents and injuries causing organ deletion, a majority of the population long awaiting organ transplants, and a lack of organ donors are the other key drivers for market growth.

The term ‘bionics’ is a portmanteau coined by American physician Dr. Jack E. Steele in August 1958, using the words biology and electronics. Bionics, which signifies biologically inspired engineering, is the application of various biological methods to the study and design of engineering systems.

The competitive landscape of the Bionics market is explored with regards to the production capacity, revenue and market share, product portfolio, strategic business decisions such as M&A, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotion, among others, for each manufacturer operating in the Bionics market.

The prominent players participating in this industry include:

Medtronic

Abbott

Biomet, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Iwalk, Inc.

ABIOMED, INC

Berlin Heart Gmbh

Ekso Bionics Boston Scientific Corporation

Edward Lifesciences Corporation

Jarvik Heart, Inc.

Heartware International, Inc.

SynCardia Systems, LLC

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Ear Bionics Cochlear Implants Auditory Brainstem Implants Bone Anchored Hearing Systems

Vision Bionics

Orthopedic Bionics Upper limb Lower limb Exoskeleton Electrical Bone Growth Stimulators

Cardiac Bionics Total Artificial Heart Pacemaker Ventricular Assist Device Biventricular Assist Device (BIVAD) Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Right Ventricular Assist Device (RVAD) Artificial Heart Valves

Neural/Brain Bionics Internal Neurostimulators Deep Brain Stimulators (DBS) Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS) Vagus Nerve Stimulators (VNS) Sacral Nerve Stimulators (SNS) Others



By Method of Fixation

External Bionics

Implantable Bionics

Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Bionics industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The Bionics market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Bionics industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Bionics industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Bionics market.

