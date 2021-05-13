Computer-Aided Diagnosis Industry Trends, Revenue, Size, Analysis, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

In the field of medical imaging, computer-aided diagnosis is a rapidly emerging technique for medical image analysis. Computer-aided diagnosis (CADx), also known as computer-aided detection (CADe), is a system widely deployed by radiologists to accurately interpret and examine medical images. It is often difficult for radiologists or physicians to precisely analyze and assess medical images taken using imaging techniques like MRI, X-ray, and ultrasound diagnostics as they provide too much information.

The latest report offers an exhaustive analysis of the key drivers, challenges, restraints, and future growth potentials of the global computer-aided diagnosis market. The rising prevalence of various types of cancer, most commonly breast, lung, colorectal, and prostate cancers, is the primary factor accountable for the growth of the global computer-aided diagnosis market during the forecast period. Surging awareness about cancer treatments and routine medical check-ups have boosted the demand for this technology.

The key players involved in the global computer-aided diagnosis market include Toshiba Medical Systems Corp., Agfa-Gevaert N.V, Philips Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., iCAD, Inc., Invivo Corporation, G.E. Healthcare Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, McKesson Corporation

Market Segmentation:

The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

Global Computer-Aided Diagnosis Market Segmentation By Imaging Modalities:

Mammography

Computed tomography

Ultrasound imaging

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Tomosynthesis

Global Computer-Aided Diagnosis Market Segmentation By Application:

Breast cancer

Lung cancer

Prostate cancer Liver cancer

Colorectal cancer

Bone cancer

Others (cardiovascular and neurological indications)

Global Computer-Aided Diagnosis Market Segmentation By End-User:

Diagnostic centers

Research centers

Hospitals

The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

