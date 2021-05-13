Connected Healthcare Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report by 2027

The global connected healthcare market is projected to expand significantly over the forecast duration. Connected healthcare is socio-technical remote health management & care delivery model that is rapidly gaining traction across the globe. Also touted as technology-enabled care (TEC), connected healthcare aims to optimize healthcare resources and offer enhanced and more flexible opportunities for patients to self-manage their care in a better, more personalized way. Today, connected healthcare is a significant transformational force for the global healthcare space. Enhanced connectivity is increasingly enabling hospitals and healthcare professionals to leverage new technologies, drive patient satisfaction, and improve clinical outcomes.

The fundamental parameters propelling the market growth are the burgeoning use of smartphones and wearable devices, growing patient engagement with healthcare providers, increasing development of cost-effective, personalized healthcare solutions, increasing Internet penetration in developed and developing countries, and the rising government expenditure on healthcare R&D.

The global connected healthcare market observes intense competition among established companies. The leading market players include Microsoft, Apple Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cerner, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips NV, Agamatrix, Inc., Athenahealth Inc., AirStrip Technologies, AliveCor Inc., Qualcomm, Medtronics, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Allscripts, Persistent Systems, Sanofi, and Vivify Health, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

By Type:

m-Health Devices

m-Health Services

e-Prescription

By Function:

Clinical Monitoring

Home Monitoring

Telemedicine

Assisted Living

By Application:

Monitoring Applications

Diagnosis & Treatment

Healthcare Management

Wellness & Prevention

Education & Awareness

The research report is an investigative study providing a conclusive view of the Connected Healthcare business sphere by an in-depth segmentation of the market into key applications, types, and regions. These segments are analyzed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Connected Healthcare industry in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

