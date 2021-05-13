Water-Soluble Drugs Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Water solubility is considered a critical parameter when designing a drug as it has a massive influence on the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of the drug. The solubility of the drug also affects its bioavailability and efficacy. Water-soluble drugs are carried throughout the body, but they are not stored in the tissues in the body due to their soluble nature. These drugs are also excreted faster than the lipid-soluble drugs, and this, coupled with decreased tissue permeability, can hamper the growth of the market over the coming years.

Some of the key players operating in the Water-Soluble Drugs Market are Cipla, Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Novartis, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GlaxoSmithKline, Biogen, Inc., AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, F. Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd., Sanofi, Others

Water-Soluble Drugs Market Segmentation

Drug Type

Paracetamol

Antibiotics

Antihypertensive Drugs

Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous Injection

End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Water-Soluble Drugs industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

