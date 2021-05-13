Ambulatory Device Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Future Growth, Forecast and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research

The global Ambulatory Device Market is forecasted to be worth USD 15.20 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Ambulatory devices are witnessing an increased demand owing to the growing preference for outpatient services and avoiding hospital stay and the cost related to it. The market devices have the ability to measure a patient’s blood glucose levels, blood pressure, body temperature, oxygen saturation, sleep activity, pulse rate, level of consciousness, pain, urine output, and respiration rate.

Hospitals witness an increased demand for ambulatory devices as there is a rise in emergency cases, and hospital staff requires portable devices for easy monitoring. The segment will grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, the Masimo Rad-G pulse oximeter was clarified by the FDA. The pulse oximeter is a handheld device that combines respiration rate from the pleth (RRp) and Masimo’s signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry, which is used to spot-check or continually monitor.

An infusion pump is a medical device which delivers fluids, such as medications and nutrients, into a patient’s body in a limited amount. Infusion pumps are widespread usage in clinical settings such as nursing homes, hospitals, and also in the home.

An ECG monitoring application monitors heart electrical activity and shows a moving line of peaks and dips. It measures the electrical current, which runs through one’s heart. The growing incidence of heart diseases has propelled the demand for the market.

North America will dominate the market for ambulatory devices. The region has a well-developed healthcare sector, and the presence of major market players are propelling the demand for the market.

Key participants include Baxter International Inc., Abbott Laboratories, BioTelemetry, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, CamNtech Ltd., Cadwell Industries, Inc., Compumedics Limited, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., and General Electric Company, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Ambulatory Device Market on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Infusion Systems Monitoring Devices Records Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Drug Delivery ECG Monitoring Blood Glucose Monitoring Blood Pressure Monitoring EEG Monitoring Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Other



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Ambulatory Device industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The Ambulatory Device market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Ambulatory Device industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Ambulatory Device industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Ambulatory Device market.

