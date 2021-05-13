Construction Sealants Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2027

The global construction sealants market is projected to be worth USD 12.32 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The construction sealant market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand in residential buildings. The growing popularity and deployment of various cladding styles on residential buildings drive construction sealants’ demand to deliver air and weatherproofing while accommodating for any movement or stresses that the buildings may be subjected to post-construction.

Growing demand for green construction is a significant factor in fueling market demand. The use of construction sealants improves the energy-efficiency of buildings and thereby reduces environmental stress. Green building standards such as LEED play an important role in promoting the market growth.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2019, Sika entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Crevo-Hengxin, a firm involved in the production of silicone adhesives and sealants deployed in construction and industrial applications.

Reactive sealants possess improved elasticity, which is advantageous for constructions facing expansion and shrinkage. In contrast, solvent-based sealants are less elastic and could experience premature breakage.

In flooring, construction sealant gives a smoother surface making the floor is easier to clean. Also, sealants prevent alkali and lime leachate from the concrete, leaving stains marks on the slab surface, thus adding to visual appeal.

Europe held the second-largest market share in 2019, attributed to the growth of the construction industry in the region and a rise in the purchasing power of the people.

Key participants include Sika AG, BASF SE, Mapei SPA, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Wacker Chemie AG, Asian Paints Ltd., HB Fuller, and Bostik SA, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global construction sealants market on the basis of resin type, usage, product type, application, end-users, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Silicone Polysulfide Polyurethane Emulsion Plastisol Others

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Bonding Protection Insulation Cable Management Sound Proofing

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Water-Based Solvent-Based Reactive Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Glazing Flooring & Joining Sanitary & Kitchen Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Residential Commercial Industrial



The research report is an investigative study providing a conclusive view of the Construction Sealants business sphere by an in-depth segmentation of the market into key applications, types, and regions. These segments are analyzed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Construction Sealants industry in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The following are the main reasons to buy the Global Construction Sealants Market report:

The latest report closely evaluates the overall market size and infers on various aspects, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share. It offers a detailed account of the end-user applications of the products & services offered by this industry. It offers an insightful analysis of the various regional segments of the market that are projected to witness enormous growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report covers the latest developments taking place in the market and effective business strategies implemented by the leading market rivals.

