Continuous Fiber Composites Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027

The global continuous fiber composite market is projected to be worth USD 3,315.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The continuous fiber composite market is observing rapid growth attributed to the growing demand for lightweight materials from industrial applications. Continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composite is considered as an essential technology for the production of sustainable automotive, aircraft and machinery in the upcoming years, providing an increased manufacturing rate of robust and lightweight parts/components with the ability to be attached without fasteners/holes into cost-effective welded assemblies.

The latest report is a comprehensive research document that provides valuable insights to the readers to understand the fundamentals of the Continuous Fiber Composites market. The continuous fiber composite market is observing rapid growth attributed to the growing demand for lightweight materials from industrial applications.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2019, Johns Manville announced its advanced composites technology, which comprises the OS-6 series and the innovative CR-6 and NCF-6 series.

Thermoset continuous fiber composite resin witnesses a significant demand attributed t its beneficial properties such as exceptional corrosives & solvents resistance, high heat resistance, and improved fatigue strength.

Non-crimp fabric composites are reinforced with straight (non-crimped) fibers mats, providing benefits, including strength, low production cost, and easy handling.

The continuous fiber composite market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period attributed to the rapid industrialization, growth of the automotive sector, and rising demand for consumer electronic products.

Key participants include Celanese Corporation, Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corporation, Chomorat, Johns Manville, Huntsman Corporation, Cytec Solvay Group, Automated Dynamics, Toray Industries, and SABIC, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global continuous fiber composite market on the basis of resin type, product type, industry vertical, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Thermoset Composite Resins Thermoplastic Composite Resins

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Woven Fabric Non-Crimp Fabric Unidirectional Tape Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Aerospace Automotive Power & Energy Sports & Leisure Consumer Electronics Others



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Summary of the Global Continuous Fiber Composites Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the market including risks and opportunities

Details of business strategies and plans undertaken by key market players

Analysis of current and future trends that will affect the growth of the market in the forecast timeline

In-depth analysis of drivers and constraints for better understanding of the market

The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2020-2027.

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Continuous Fiber Composite Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Continuous Fiber Composite Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand from the automotive industry

4.2.2.2. Growing demand from energy sector

4.2.2.3. Favorable government initiatives

4.2.2.4. Growing demand for lightweight material in industrial applications

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of continuous fiber composites

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Continuous Fiber Composite Market By Resin Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Resin Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Thermoset Composite Resins

5.1.2. Thermoplastic Composite Resins

READ MORE…!

