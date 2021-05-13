Global Automotive Steering Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Steering system is a system which is used to convert the rotary movement of the steering wheel in driver’s hand into the angular turn of the front wheels on road. Additionally, the steering system should provide mechanical advantage over front wheel steering knuckles, offering driver an easy turning of front wheels with minimum effort in any desired direction.

GET FREE SAMPLE PDF: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6136836-covid-19-outbreak-global-automotive-steering-industry-market

The main causes of stiff steering include (i) insufficient lubrication of the king-pins or steering linkage, (it) tyre pressure too low, (Hi) wheels out of track, i.e. toe-in not correct, and (iv) stiffness in the steering column itself, caused by lack of lubricant or over tightening.

ALSO READ: https://www.sharewise.com/us/news_articles/Metal_Tubes_for_Cosmetics_Market_2020_Analysis_by_Size_Share_Trends_Growth_by_forecast_2023_sagark18_20200123_0716

The steering system is designed to enable the driver to control and continuously adjust the steered path of the vehicle. Also it provides a positive response to whatever direction the driver

The Automotive Steering market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

ALSO READ: https://latestmarketresearchtrends.tumblr.com/post/647801709772619776/modern-manufacturing-execution-system-market

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

ALSO READ: https://www.evernote.com/shard/s537/sh/c8669a33-0598-8e19-891c-1b339ea63819/aa258b094000cb92b3e31340994b861f

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive Steering industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Automotive Steering market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automotive Steering market covered in Chapter 12:

ATS Automotive LLC

Bosch

Thyssen Krupp

GKN PLC

Nexteer

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Mando

JTEKT

TRW

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive Steering market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

EPS

HPS

EHPS

MS

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Steering market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Steering Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automotive Steering

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive Steering industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

ALSO READ: https://issuu.com/marketresearchfuture18/docs/microservices_architecture_market_1c4957a90a0783

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Steering Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automotive Steering Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automotive Steering Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automotive Steering Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Steering Industry Development

ALSO READ: http://techfuture.unblog.fr/2021/04/21/cloud-vpn-market-global-size-company-profiles-segments-landscape-demand-and-trends-leading-growth-drivers-emerging-audience-segments-sales-trends-analysis/

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Steering Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automotive Steering

3.3 Automotive Steering Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Steering

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Steering

3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive Steering

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive Steering Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Automotive Steering Market, by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Steering Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Steering Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automotive Steering Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Automotive Steering Value and Growth Rate of EPS

4.3.2 Global Automotive Steering Value and Growth Rate of HPS

4.3.3 Global Automotive Steering Value and Growth Rate of EHPS

4.3.4 Global Automotive Steering Value and Growth Rate of MS

4.4 Global Automotive Steering Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Automotive Steering Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Steering Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Steering Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Steering Consumption and Growth Rate of Passenger Vehicle (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Steering Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Vehicle (2015-2020)

6 Global Automotive Steering Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Automotive Steering Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Automotive Steering Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Steering Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Automotive Steering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Automotive Steering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Steering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Automotive Steering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Automotive Steering Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Automotive Steering Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Automotive Steering Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Steering Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Automotive Steering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Automotive Steering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Automotive Steering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Automotive Steering Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Automotive Steering Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Steering Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Steering Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Automotive Steering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Automotive Steering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Automotive Steering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Automotive Steering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Automotive Steering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Automotive Steering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Automotive Steering Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Steering Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Steering Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Steering Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Automotive Steering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Automotive Steering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Automotive Steering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Automotive Steering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Automotive Steering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Automotive Steering Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steering Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steering Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Steering Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105