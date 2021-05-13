Europe Homeland Security Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast To 2025

According to the “Europe Homeland Security, Immigration Enforcement & Public Safety Markets – 2017-2022” report, the European homeland security, immigration enforcement & public safety infrastructure will go through a major overhaul, sustaining a 8.9% CAGR in 2017-2022.

This 2-volume Europe Counter Terror Market report is a comprehensive review of the European security market available today. The objective of this study is to provide a detailed, time-sensitive and reasoned intelligence analysis.

The Europe homeland security, immigration enforcement & public safety market is boosted by the following drivers:

The ISIS-inspired terror attacks across Europe and the migration crisis shook the European governments and their security agencies. The Western European security forces are ill-equipped and ill-trained to encounter 21st century ISIS-inspired and trained terrorists.

Europol estimates that up to 5,000 European jihadists have returned to the EU after obtaining combat experience on the battlefields of the Middle East.

West European governments understand that they are caught between a rock and a hard place. It is for them to decide how to transform the national counter terror infrastructure, intelligence services, and improve interagency cooperation, strategy and surge in funding.

This Europe Homeland Security report is a resource for executives with interests in the market. It has been explicitly customized for the security industry and government decision-makers in order to enable them to identify business opportunities, emerging technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.

Questions answered in this 1460-page report include:

What will the Europe Homeland Defense market size and trends be during 2017-2022?

Which are the sub-markets that provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the decision-makers in Europe National Security organizations?

What drives the customers to purchase solutions and services?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the technology & services trends?

What are the market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

A. Market data is analyzed via 4 independent key perspectives –

with a highly fragmented market we address the “money trail” (each dollar spent is analyzed and crosschecked via 4 orthogonal viewpoints):

Technology Markets:

Cybersecurity

Information Technologies (w/o Intel & Visa IT)

Visa Issuance IT

Intelligence Services IT

Counter Terror & Crime IT

Communication Systems & Devices

Biometrics

Video Surveillance

Video Analytics

Intrusion Detection Systems

Border & Perimeter Barriers

Electronic Fencing

Automatic Border Control (ABC) Systems

X-Ray Scanners

Tomographic Explosive Detection Systems & BHS

Explosives Trace Detection (ETD)

Metal Detectors

Standoff Explosives & Weapon Detection

Vehicle & Container Screening Systems

C2/C4ISR Systems

Bio-Agents & Infectious Disease Detection

Chemical, Hazmat & Nuclear Detection

CBRN & Hazmat Incidents Decontamination Systems and Consumables

Natural & Manmade Disaster Mitigation Equipment

Non-Lethal Weapons

Personal (Ballistic & CBRNE) Protective Gear

Counter-IED Technologies

Other Technologies

Vertical Markets:

Smart Borders

Immigration Enforcement

Border Security

Intelligence Services

Critical Infrastructure Protection

1st Responders (Police, Medics & Firefighters)

Public Events Security

Safe Cities

Buildings Security

Perimeter Security (w/o CIP)

Building Security

Private Sector Security

Maritime Security

Mass Transportation Security

CBRN & Hazmat Security and Safety

Other Vertical Markets

National Markets:

UK

France

The Netherlands

Belgium

Sweden

Norway

Finland

Denmark

Germany

Austria

Switzerland

Italy

Spain

Poland

Hungary

Czech Republic

Russia

Rest of Europe

Revenue Source Markets:

Products Sales Revenues

Maintenance & Service, Upgrades, Refurbishment

Planning, Training and Consulting

For each of the the submarkets the report provides 2015-2016 data and assessments, and 2017-2022 forecast and analysis.

B. Market analysis framework for each of the market sectors is provided:

Market drivers & inhibitors

Business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis

Business environment

The 2015-2022 market

C. The report addresses over 300 European Counter Terror and Public Safety standards (including links).

D. The report provides an updated extensive data (including companies profile, recent annual revenues, key executives, homeland security and public safety products, and contact info) of the leading 119 counter terror and public safety vendors:

3M

3i-MIND

3VR

3xLOGIC

ABB

Accenture

ACTi Corporation

ADT Security Services

AeroVironment Inc.

Agent Video Intelligence

Airbus Defence and Space

Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group)

ALPHAOPEN

American Science & Engineering Inc.

Anixter

Aralia Systems

AT&T Inc.

Augusta Systems

Austal

Avigilon Corporation

Aware

Axis

AxxonSoft

Ayonix

BAE Systems

BioEnable Technologies Pvt Ltd

BioLink Solutions

Boeing

Bollinger Shipyards, Inc

Bosch Security Systems

Bruker Corporation

BT

Camero

Cassidian

CelPlan

China Security & Surveillance, Inc.

Cisco Systems

Citilog

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Computer Network Limited (CNL)

Computer Sciences Corporation

CrossMatch

Diebold

DRS Technologies Inc.

DVTel

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Elsag Datamat

Emerson Electric

Ericsson

ESRI

FaceFirst

Finmeccanica SpA

Firetide

Fulcrum Biometrics LLC

G4S

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Getac Technology Corporation

Hanwha Techwin

Harris Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hexagon AB

Honeywell International Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

IBM

IndigoVision

Intel Security

IntuVision Inc

iOmniscient

IPConfigure

IPS Intelligent Video Analytics

Iris ID Systems, Inc.

IriTech Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

ISS

L-3 Security & Detection Systems

Leidos, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MACROSCOP

MDS

Mer group

Milestone Systems A/S

Mirasys

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

National Instruments

NEC Corporation

NICE Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Nuance Communications, Inc.

ObjectVideo

Panasonic Corporation

Pelco

Pivot3

Proximex

QinetiQ Limited

Rapiscan Systems, Inc.

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Safran S.A.

Salient Sciences

Schneider Electric

SeeTec

Siemens

Smart China (Holdings) Limited

Smiths Detection Inc.

Sony Corp.

Speech Technology Center

Suprema Inc.

Synectics Plc

Tandu Technologies & Security Systems Ltd

Texas Instruments

Textron Inc.

Thales Group

Total Recall

Unisys Corporation

Verint

Vialogy LLC

Vigilant Technology

Zhejiang Dahua Technology

