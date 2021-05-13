Anti-Drone Industry Analysis by Key Players, End-User, Size, Future Growth, Regions and Forecast to 2027

The Global Anti-Drone or Counter-UAV Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.60 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Anti-Drone by the defense agencies & intelligence bureau, growing adoption of the modern weaponry systems, increasing interest in the adoption of the DEW for the forthcoming combats, and rising interest upon the UAV, drones & missile destroyers, to name a few.

Higher applicability and increasing investment in the R&D of laser-based direct energy weapons have created a mentionable number of use cases and remarkable growth in the DEW market. The Laser sub-segment in the type of weapons systems segment had 61.2% market share in the year 2019.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2020, Applied Technology Associates (ATA) revealed a contract for developing a target acquisition & tracking platform for the installation on a Stryker military ground vehicle being a part of U.S. Army initiative in order to increase the protection of the soldiers using laser weapon systems.

The regions in the Asia Pacific led by China, India, Israel, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, preparation for the forthcoming combats, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry & science & technology, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

Key players in the market The Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, L-3 Communications Ltd, Moog Inc, Thales Group, Saab AB, and Israel Aerospace Industries, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Anti-Drone Market on the basis of Type, Application, End-Users, Product, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Laser Systems Electronic Systems Kinetic Systems Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Defense Homeland Security

End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Marine-based Land Vehicles Airborne Commercial

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Detection Detection & Disruption

Power Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Up To 100 KW More Than 100KW

Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Up To 100 meters More Than 100 meters



The research report is an investigative study providing a conclusive view of the Anti-Drone business sphere by an in-depth segmentation of the market into key applications, types, and regions. These segments are analyzed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Anti-Drone industry in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The following are the main reasons to buy the Global Anti-Drone Market report:

The latest report closely evaluates the overall market size and infers on various aspects, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share. It offers a detailed account of the end-user applications of the products & services offered by this industry. It offers an insightful analysis of the various regional segments of the market that are projected to witness enormous growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report covers the latest developments taking place in the market and effective business strategies implemented by the leading market rivals.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Anti-Drone Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Anti-Drone Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing emphasis on homeland security

4.2.2.2. Asymmetric warfare and interpersonal relationships among countries

4.2.2.3. Increasing adoption of the directed energy weapons to detect or damage the UAVs and drones

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it

4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Anti-Drone Market By Type of Weapons Systems Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Laser Systems

5.1.1.1. Fiber Laser

5.1.1.2. Free Electron Laser

5.1.1.3. Solid-state Laser

5.1.1.4. Chemical Laser

5.1.2. Electronic Systems

5.1.3. Kinetic Systems

5.1.4. Others

CONTINUED…!

