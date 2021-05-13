Global Automotive Actuators Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The task of the automotive actuator is to complete the specified execution action (corresponding force, displacement, etc.) according to the control command given by the controller to achieve the control target. The working conditions of the car are more complicated, requiring the actuator to work reliably in the environment of vibration, shock and interference.

The Automotive Actuators market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included.

From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive Actuators industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Automotive Actuators market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automotive Actuators market covered in Chapter 12:

Actus Manufacturing, Inc

DENSO CORPORATION

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Dover Flexo Electronics, Inc.

Johnson Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Delphi Automotive LLP

Thermotion, LLC

HOERBIGER AMERICA HOLDING, INC

Precision Motors German Minebea GmbH

Continential AG

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive Actuators market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Emission Actuators

Engine Actuators

Wastegate Actuator

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Actuators market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Actuators Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automotive Actuators

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive Actuators industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Actuators Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automotive Actuators Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automotive Actuators Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automotive Actuators Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Actuators Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Actuators Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automotive Actuators

3.3 Automotive Actuators Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Actuators

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Actuators

3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive Actuators

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive Actuators Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Automotive Actuators Market, by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Actuators Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Actuators Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automotive Actuators Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Automotive Actuators Value and Growth Rate of Emission Actuators

4.3.2 Global Automotive Actuators Value and Growth Rate of Engine Actuators

4.3.3 Global Automotive Actuators Value and Growth Rate of Wastegate Actuator

4.4 Global Automotive Actuators Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Automotive Actuators Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Actuators Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Actuators Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Actuators Consumption and Growth Rate of Passenger Vehicles (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Actuators Consumption and Growth Rate of Light Commercial Vehicles (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Automotive Actuators Consumption and Growth Rate of Heavy Commercial Vehicles (2015-2020)

6 Global Automotive Actuators Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Automotive Actuators Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Automotive Actuators Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Actuators Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Automotive Actuators Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Automotive Actuators Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Actuators Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Actuators Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Automotive Actuators Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Automotive Actuators Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Automotive Actuators Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Automotive Actuators Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Actuators Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Automotive Actuators Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Automotive Actuators Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Automotive Actuators Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Automotive Actuators Market Analysis by Countries

….continued

