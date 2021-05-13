Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Business Scenario, Product, Technology, Share and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

The growth of the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market is driven primarily by the increased demand for real-time learner progress tracking and analysis solutions, and this is expected to further increase exponentially over the forecast period. Growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology to simplify institutional administrative processes is expected to further fuel global artificial intelligence in the education sector market growth over the forecast period. It is also expected that the rise in venture capital funding for EdTech companies will fuel the development of global artificial intelligence in the education sector over the next few years.

Due to the presence of key market players in North American countries, such as Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and Amazon Web Services, Inc., and the greater deployment of AI-based solutions, the market in this region is projected to account for the largest share of revenue compared to other regional markets in the global artificial intelligence industry in the marine education sector.

Key market participants include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Pearson PLC, Nuance Communications Inc., Blackboard Inc., Carnegie Learning, Inc., and Cognii, Inc.

In October 2020, Carnegie Learning, Inc. revealed that Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC had made a strategic growth investment from Carnegie Learning. The strategic growth investment would boost Carnegie Learning’s role as a leading provider of artificial intelligence and formative evaluation in the education technology industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market on the basis of deployment, technology, application, end-use, and region.

Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Natural Language Processing

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Virtual Learning Environment

Smart Content

Intelligent Tutoring Systems

Others

Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

K-12 Education

Higher Education

Corporate Learning

Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

