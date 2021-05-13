COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Automotive Test Equipment Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive Test Equipment industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Automotive Test Equipment market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automotive Test Equipment market covered in Chapter 12:

EM Test

SENSORS INDIA

ABB

ATS ELGI

ACTIA Group

Tesscorn

Moog

Robert Bosch

SAJ

AB Dynamics

Sushma Industries

Tecnicas Reunidas de Automocion

Advantest

Horiba

Intertek

Presto Testing Instruments

Honeywell International

SPACE S.R.L

Sierra Instruments

Delphi Automotive

Freese Enterprises

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive Test Equipment market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Transient Dynamometers Engine Testers

Powertrain Testers

EMotor/ e-Axle test

Brake Testers

Wind Tunnel testers

Chassis Dynamometer

Vehicle Emission Test System

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Test Equipment market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

xEV vehicles

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Automotive Test Equipment Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automotive Test Equipment

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive Test Equipment industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Test Equipment Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automotive Test Equipment Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automotive Test Equipment Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automotive Test Equipment Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Test Equipment Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Test Equipment Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automotive Test Equipment

3.3 Automotive Test Equipment Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Test Equipment

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Test Equipment

3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive Test Equipment

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive Test Equipment Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Automotive Test Equipment Market, by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Test Equipment Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Test Equipment Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automotive Test Equipment Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Automotive Test Equipment Value and Growth Rate of Transient Dynamometers Engine Testers

4.3.2 Global Automotive Test Equipment Value and Growth Rate of Powertrain Testers

4.3.3 Global Automotive Test Equipment Value and Growth Rate of EMotor/ e-Axle test

4.3.4 Global Automotive Test Equipment Value and Growth Rate of Brake Testers

4.3.5 Global Automotive Test Equipment Value and Growth Rate of Wind Tunnel testers

4.3.6 Global Automotive Test Equipment Value and Growth Rate of Chassis Dynamometer

4.3.7 Global Automotive Test Equipment Value and Growth Rate of Vehicle Emission Test System

4.3.8 Global Automotive Test Equipment Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Automotive Test Equipment Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Automotive Test Equipment Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Test Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Test Equipment Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Test Equipment Consumption and Growth Rate of Passenger Car (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Test Equipment Consumption and Growth Rate of Light Commercial Vehicle (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Automotive Test Equipment Consumption and Growth Rate of Heavy Commercial Vehicle (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Automotive Test Equipment Consumption and Growth Rate of xEV vehicles (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Global Automotive Test Equipment Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Automotive Test Equipment Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Automotive Test Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Automotive Test Equipment Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Test Equipment Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Automotive Test Equipment Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Automotive Test Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Automotive Test Equipment Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Test Equipment Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Automotive Test Equipment Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Automotive Test Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Test Equipment Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Test Equipment Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Automotive Test Equipment Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Test Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Test Equipment Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Test Equipment Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Automotive Test Equipment Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Test Equipment Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Test Equipment Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Test Equipment Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Automotive Test Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

