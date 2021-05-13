Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market Share, Types, Products, High Demand, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2028

The global Artificial Intelligence in energy market is expected to reach a market size of USD 20.83 Billion at a steady CAGR of 23.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The report segments the Artificial Intelligence in Energy market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.

Key Highlights of Report

In July 2020, Petro.ai, which is an expert in machine learning and Artificial Intelligence for geotechnical data science and providers of the industry-leading integrated analytics platform, announced the launch of a new offering enabling modern analytics from legacy data lakes using integrated data ingestion pipelines on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Petro.ai on AWS leverages the scalability and flexibility of AWS infrastructure to accelerate discovery of oil and gas insights through the fusion of subsurface and operational data.

The software segment accounted for largest revenue share of 2020. Artificial Intelligence-driven software is expected to improve customer savings by controlling energy costs without interrupting operations, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the software segment.

Power industry segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period. Rising need to make the power industry more secure and efficient by analyzing and evaluating data volumes is a key factor driving demand for Artificial Intelligence solutions in the power industry.

The renewable energy management segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the Artificial Intelligence in energy market in 2020. Increasing need for low carbon emissions is expected to drive rising utilization of AI for renewable energy management during the forecast period.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global Artificial Intelligence in energy market in 2020. Increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence-based smart meters and smart home solutions is contributing to growing demand for AI in the energy sector in countries in the region.

Key players in the market include Accenture PLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc., AutoGrid Systems, Inc, Cisco Systems Inc., C3 IoT, Inc., General Electric, HCL Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, and Intel Corporation.

Product offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Support Services

Hardware

AI-as-a-Service

Software

Industry stream Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Power Industry (Generation, Transmission, Distribution)

Oil & Gas Industry (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Demand Response Management

Fleet & asset Management

Renewable Energy Management

Precision Drilling

Demand forecasting

Infrastructure Management

Others

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations

4.2.2.2. Rising need to reduce bacterial or algal contamination in water systems

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for biocides for municipal water treatment

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw material

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…