COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Automotive Engine Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive Engine industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Automotive Engine market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automotive Engine market covered in Chapter 12:

BMW

Mazda

General Motors

Fiat

Ford

Benz

Suzuki

Hyundai Motor

Yamaha Corporation

Toyota

Mitsubishi Motors

Peugeot/Citroen

Honda

Commins

Volkswagen AG

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive Engine market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Gasoline engine

Diesel engine

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Engine market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Civil car

Military car

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Automotive Engine Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automotive Engine

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive Engine industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Engine Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automotive Engine Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automotive Engine Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automotive Engine Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Engine Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Engine Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automotive Engine

3.3 Automotive Engine Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Engine

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Engine

3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive Engine

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive Engine Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Automotive Engine Market, by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Engine Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Engine Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automotive Engine Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Automotive Engine Value and Growth Rate of Gasoline engine

4.3.2 Global Automotive Engine Value and Growth Rate of Diesel engine

4.3.3 Global Automotive Engine Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Automotive Engine Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Automotive Engine Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Engine Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Engine Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Engine Consumption and Growth Rate of Civil car (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Engine Consumption and Growth Rate of Military car (2015-2020)

6 Global Automotive Engine Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Automotive Engine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Automotive Engine Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Engine Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Automotive Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Automotive Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Automotive Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Automotive Engine Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Automotive Engine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Automotive Engine Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Engine Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Automotive Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Automotive Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Automotive Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Automotive Engine Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Automotive Engine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Engine Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Engine Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Automotive Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Automotive Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Automotive Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Automotive Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Automotive Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Automotive Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Automotive Engine Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Engine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Engine Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Engine Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.3 China Automotive Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Automotive Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Korea Automotive Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.6 India Automotive Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.7 Southeast Asia Automotive Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.8 Australia Automotive Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Engine Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

10.3 Saudi Arabia Automotive Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.4 UAE Automotive Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.5 Egypt Automotive Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.6 Nigeria Automotive Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10.7 South Africa Automotive Engine Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

