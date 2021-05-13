Global Automotive Electric Actuators Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The Automotive Electric Actuators market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.
Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included.
From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive Electric Actuators industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Automotive Electric Actuators market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Automotive Electric Actuators market covered in Chapter 12:
Johnson Electric
Hella
IAV Automotive Engineering
CTS Corporation
Robert Bosch
Marsh Automation
Magneti Marelli
Firgelli Automations
Delphi Automotive
CVEL Automotive Electronics
Hitachi
Mitsubishi Electric
Buehler Motor
Valeo
APC International
Denso
Continental
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive Electric Actuators market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Throttle Actuator
Fuel Injection Actuator
Brake Actuator
Others
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Electric Actuators market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Passenger Cars
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Automotive Electric Actuators Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Automotive Electric Actuators
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive Electric Actuators industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Automotive Electric Actuators Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Automotive Electric Actuators Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Automotive Electric Actuators Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Automotive Electric Actuators Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Electric Actuators Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Electric Actuators Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Automotive Electric Actuators
3.3 Automotive Electric Actuators Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Electric Actuators
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Electric Actuators
3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive Electric Actuators
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive Electric Actuators Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
4 Global Automotive Electric Actuators Market, by Type
4.1 Global Automotive Electric Actuators Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Automotive Electric Actuators Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Automotive Electric Actuators Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
4.3.1 Global Automotive Electric Actuators Value and Growth Rate of Throttle Actuator
4.3.2 Global Automotive Electric Actuators Value and Growth Rate of Fuel Injection Actuator
4.3.3 Global Automotive Electric Actuators Value and Growth Rate of Brake Actuator
4.3.4 Global Automotive Electric Actuators Value and Growth Rate of Others
4.4 Global Automotive Electric Actuators Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)
5 Automotive Electric Actuators Market, by Application
5.1 Downstream Market Overview
5.2 Global Automotive Electric Actuators Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Automotive Electric Actuators Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
5.3.1 Global Automotive Electric Actuators Consumption and Growth Rate of Light Commercial Vehicles (2015-2020)
5.3.2 Global Automotive Electric Actuators Consumption and Growth Rate of Heavy Commercial Vehicles (2015-2020)
5.3.3 Global Automotive Electric Actuators Consumption and Growth Rate of Passenger Cars (2015-2020)
6 Global Automotive Electric Actuators Market Analysis by Regions
6.1 Global Automotive Electric Actuators Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
6.1.1 Global Automotive Electric Actuators Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Global Automotive Electric Actuators Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
….continued
