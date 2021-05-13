Global Cardan Shaft Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Cardan Shaft is a shaft that has a universal joint at one or both ends enabling it to rotate freely when in varying angular relation to another shaft or shafts to which it is joined.

The Cardan Shaft market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included.

From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Cardan Shaft industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Cardan Shaft market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Cardan Shaft market covered in Chapter 12:

Neapco

Anhui Taier

Wanxiang Qianchao Group

GSP Group

Meritor

IFA Rotorion

JTEKT

Wichmann

Maina

Gewes

Elbe

Yuandong Drive Shaft

Dana

GKN

Ameridrive

Showa Corporation

AAM

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Cardan Shaft market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Small Series

Medium Series

Heavy Duty Series

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Cardan Shaft market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Automotive

Manufacturing

Machinery and Equipment

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Cardan Shaft Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Cardan Shaft

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Cardan Shaft industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cardan Shaft Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Cardan Shaft Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Cardan Shaft Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Cardan Shaft Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Cardan Shaft Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Cardan Shaft Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Cardan Shaft

3.3 Cardan Shaft Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Cardan Shaft

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Cardan Shaft

3.4 Market Distributors of Cardan Shaft

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Cardan Shaft Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Cardan Shaft Market, by Type

4.1 Global Cardan Shaft Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cardan Shaft Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Cardan Shaft Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Cardan Shaft Value and Growth Rate of Small Series

4.3.2 Global Cardan Shaft Value and Growth Rate of Medium Series

4.3.3 Global Cardan Shaft Value and Growth Rate of Heavy Duty Series

4.4 Global Cardan Shaft Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Cardan Shaft Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Cardan Shaft Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Cardan Shaft Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Cardan Shaft Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Cardan Shaft Consumption and Growth Rate of Manufacturing (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Cardan Shaft Consumption and Growth Rate of Machinery and Equipment (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Cardan Shaft Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Cardan Shaft Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Cardan Shaft Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Cardan Shaft Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Cardan Shaft Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Cardan Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Cardan Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Cardan Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Cardan Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Cardan Shaft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Cardan Shaft Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

….continued

