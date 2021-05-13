COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Automotive Castings Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The casting is a metal molded object obtained by various casting methods, that is, the smelted liquid metal is poured into a pre-prepared mold by pouring, injecting, inhaling or other casting method, and after cooling, after grinding and other subsequent processing means.

GET FREE SAMPL PDF:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6123009-covid-19-outbreak-global-automotive-castings-industry-market

The resulting object with a certain shape, size and performance. And car castings are used in cars

The Automotive Castings market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included.

ALSO READ : http://article01.com/?p=290927&preview=true&_preview_nonce=c6ec5dd40e

From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive Castings industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

ALSO READ : https://latestglobalmarketresearchreport.blogspot.com/2021/04/global-enterprise-content-management.html

The Automotive Castings market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automotive Castings market covered in Chapter 12:

Ryobi Die-casting Inc

Ningbo Parison Die Casting

Sibar

Pacific Die Casting

Kinetic Die Casting Company

Wotech

NORTHWEST DIE CASTING

Alcoa

GF Automotive

Texas Die Casting

Mino

Consolidated Metco

Sandhu Auto Engineers

Dynacast

Aisin Auto

Rockman Industries Inc

Endurance Group

Alu Die Casting

Ningbo Zhenhai Xinxie Machinery

Alcast Technologies

ALSO READ : https://telegra.ph/Procurement-Outsourcing-Market-2021-Key-Players-Profile-Statistics-Trends-and-Forecast-to-2027-05-06

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive Castings market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Pressure Die Casting

Vacuum Die Casting

Squeeze Die Casting

Semi-Solid Die Casting

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Castings market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Commercial vehicle

Passenger vehicle

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Automotive Castings Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automotive Castings

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive Castings industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

ALSO READ: https://www.scribd.com/document/495932613/Blockchain-in-Security-Market-Outlook-2021-COVID-19-Pandemic-Impact-Competitive-Landscape-and-Forecast-to-2023

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Castings Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automotive Castings Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automotive Castings Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automotive Castings Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Castings Industry Development

ALSO READ: https://www.techsite.io/p/2130779

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Castings Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automotive Castings

3.3 Automotive Castings Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Castings

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Castings

3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive Castings

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive Castings Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105