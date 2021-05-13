Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves market covered in Chapter 12:

Sidelco

Delphi

Kefeng

Mahle

Keihin

Baihui

Standard Motor Products

Yangyu

Honeywell

Tianruida

Denso

KSPG

Meet

Mitsubishi Electric

Ford

BARI

Bosch

Continental

BorgWarner

Valeo

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Vacuum Regulator Valves

Electrical Valves

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves

3.3 Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves

3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Market, by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Value and Growth Rate of Vacuum Regulator Valves

4.3.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Value and Growth Rate of Electrical Valves

4.4 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Consumption and Growth Rate of Passenger Vehicles (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Consumption and Growth Rate of Light Commercial Vehicles (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Consumption and Growth Rate of Heavy Commercial Vehicles (2015-2020)

6 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves Market Analysis by Countries

….continued

