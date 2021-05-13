Global Automotive LED Lights Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The automotive lighting system of a motor vehicle consists of lighting and signaling devices mounted or integrated to the front, rear, sides, and in some cases the top of a motor vehicle. Automotive LED lighting is the automotive lighting using LED.

The Automotive LED Lights market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included.

From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive LED Lights industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Automotive LED Lights market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automotive LED Lights market covered in Chapter 12:

Magneti Marelli

OSRAM

Koito

ZKW Group

Varroc

Valeo

Stanley

Hella

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive LED Lights market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Exterior Lighting

Interior Lighting

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive LED Lights market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Automotive LED Lights Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automotive LED Lights

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive LED Lights industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive LED Lights Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automotive LED Lights Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automotive LED Lights Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automotive LED Lights Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive LED Lights Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive LED Lights Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automotive LED Lights

3.3 Automotive LED Lights Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive LED Lights

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive LED Lights

3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive LED Lights

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive LED Lights Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Automotive LED Lights Market, by Type

4.1 Global Automotive LED Lights Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive LED Lights Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automotive LED Lights Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Automotive LED Lights Value and Growth Rate of Exterior Lighting

4.3.2 Global Automotive LED Lights Value and Growth Rate of Interior Lighting

4.4 Global Automotive LED Lights Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Automotive LED Lights Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Automotive LED Lights Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive LED Lights Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Automotive LED Lights Consumption and Growth Rate of Passenger Car (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Automotive LED Lights Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Vehicle (2015-2020)

6 Global Automotive LED Lights Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Automotive LED Lights Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Automotive LED Lights Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive LED Lights Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Automotive LED Lights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Automotive LED Lights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive LED Lights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive LED Lights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Automotive LED Lights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Automotive LED Lights Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Automotive LED Lights Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Automotive LED Lights Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive LED Lights Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Automotive LED Lights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Automotive LED Lights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Automotive LED Lights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Automotive LED Lights Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Automotive LED Lights Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Automotive LED Lights Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Automotive LED Lights Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Automotive LED Lights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Automotive LED Lights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Automotive LED Lights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Automotive LED Lights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Automotive LED Lights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Automotive LED Lights Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Automotive LED Lights Market Analysis by Countries

….continued

