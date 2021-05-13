Global Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder market covered in Chapter 12:

Teledyne Technologies

DAC International

Heli-One

Safran Electronics & Defense

Honeywell Aerospace

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Flight Data Recorder (FDR)

Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR)

Combined Voice and Flight Data Recorder (CVFDR)

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Military Application

Civil Application

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder

3.3 Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder

3.4 Market Distributors of Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Market, by Type

4.1 Global Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Value and Growth Rate of Flight Data Recorder (FDR)

4.3.2 Global Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Value and Growth Rate of Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR)

4.3.3 Global Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Value and Growth Rate of Combined Voice and Flight Data Recorder (CVFDR)

4.4 Global Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Consumption and Growth Rate of Military Application (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Consumption and Growth Rate of Civil Application (2015-2020)

6 Global Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Asia Pacific Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorder Sales, Revenue

….continued

