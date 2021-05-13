COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Light Automotive Alloy Wheel industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Light Automotive Alloy Wheel market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel market covered in Chapter 12:

Uniwheel Group

Lizhong Group

YHI

CITIC Dicastal

Wanfeng Auto

Superior Industries

Zhejiang Jinfei

Yueling Wheels

Enkei Wheels

Ronal Wheels

Accuride

Alcoa

Topy Group

Iochpe-Maxion

Borbet

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Light Automotive Alloy Wheel market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Casting

Forging

Other

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Light Automotive Alloy Wheel market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Light Automotive Alloy Wheel

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Light Automotive Alloy Wheel industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Light Automotive Alloy Wheel

3.3 Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Light Automotive Alloy Wheel

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Light Automotive Alloy Wheel

3.4 Market Distributors of Light Automotive Alloy Wheel

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Market, by Type

4.1 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Value and Growth Rate of Casting

4.3.2 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Value and Growth Rate of Forging

4.3.3 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Value and Growth Rate of Other

4.4 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Consumption and Growth Rate of Passenger Vehicle (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Light Automotive Alloy Wheel Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Vehicle (2015-2020)

…continued

