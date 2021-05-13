Global Cylinder Heads Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

In an internal combustion engine, the cylinder head is located above the cylinder at the top of the cylinder block. It closes at the top of the cylinder and forms a combustion chamber. The joint is sealed by a head gasket. In most engines, the head also provides space for the passage that supplies air and fuel to the cylinders and allows the exhaust to escape. The head can also be where the valve, spark plug and fuel injector are installed.

The Cylinder Heads market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included.

From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Cylinder Heads industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Cylinder Heads market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Cylinder Heads market covered in Chapter 12:

DART MACHINERY

Sandvik Coromant

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, Inc.

Brodix

Nemak

Air Flow Research

Edelbrock

ThyssenKrupp

PAECO IMPORTS

All-heads Services

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Cylinder Heads market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Flathead Cylinder Head

Overhead Valve Head (OHV)

Overhead Cam Head (OHC)

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Cylinder Heads market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Cylinder Heads Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Cylinder Heads

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Cylinder Heads industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cylinder Heads Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Cylinder Heads Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Cylinder Heads Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Cylinder Heads Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Cylinder Heads Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Cylinder Heads Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Cylinder Heads

3.3 Cylinder Heads Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Cylinder Heads

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Cylinder Heads

3.4 Market Distributors of Cylinder Heads

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Cylinder Heads Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Cylinder Heads Market, by Type

4.1 Global Cylinder Heads Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cylinder Heads Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Cylinder Heads Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Cylinder Heads Value and Growth Rate of Flathead Cylinder Head

4.3.2 Global Cylinder Heads Value and Growth Rate of Overhead Valve Head (OHV)

4.3.3 Global Cylinder Heads Value and Growth Rate of Overhead Cam Head (OHC)

4.4 Global Cylinder Heads Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Cylinder Heads Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Cylinder Heads Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Cylinder Heads Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Cylinder Heads Consumption and Growth Rate of Passenger Vehicle (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Cylinder Heads Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Vehicle (2015-2020)

6 Global Cylinder Heads Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Cylinder Heads Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Cylinder Heads Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Cylinder Heads Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Cylinder Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Cylinder Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Cylinder Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Cylinder Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Cylinder Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Cylinder Heads Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Cylinder Heads Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Cylinder Heads Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Cylinder Heads Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Cylinder Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Cylinder Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Cylinder Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Cylinder Heads Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Cylinder Heads Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Cylinder Heads Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Cylinder Heads Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Cylinder Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Cylinder Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Cylinder Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.6 Italy Cylinder Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.7 Spain Cylinder Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.8 Russia Cylinder Heads Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

