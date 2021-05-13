Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Market 2021 Growing Strategies – Abicor Binzel, Migatronic, Autogen-Ritter, EWM

MarketsandResearch.biz broadcasted a new title Global MIG/MAG Welding Torches Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 that delivers a lot of details that allow everyone to understand different things without difficulties. The report in-depth assessment of key market trends, industry drivers, challenges, with key company profiles and strategies of players functioning in the market. The report presents a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. All segments have analyzed completely on the basis of its production, consumption as well as revenue. The report integrates key details such as production, growth rate, market share, production, volume, value, profit margin, and revenue. Vast coverage of industry players has been analyzed and further compared with the overall sector for each component such as profit, purchases, marketing, and utilities.
The product type segment discusses the different kinds of products made available by the global market:
- Water-cooled Welding Torches
- Air/Gas-cooled Welding Torches
The product application segment examines the different end-users operational in the global market:
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Maintenance and Repair
- Metal Fabrication
- Shipbuilding
- Others
Top manufacturers/players, together with using revenue quantity, price (USD/Unit), earnings, and global MIG/MAG Welding Torches market share for every single manufacturer/player; the leading players such as:
- Abicor Binzel
- Migatronic
- Autogen-Ritter
- EWM
- Dinse
- Fronius International
- Parweld
- Lincoln Electric
- Colfax Corporation
- Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik
- Mechafin AG
- OTC DAIHEN
- Specialised Welding Products (SWP)
- voestalpine Böhler Welding
- Translas
- Kemppi
- Panasonic
- Sumig
- ITW
- Trafimet Group
- Changzhou Huarui
- Tysweld
- Kunshan Arctec
- Lorch Schweißtechnik GmbH
- Termmei Torch & Tip
- Parker Torchology
- Black Wolf (Changzhou Golden Globe)
- Jinan North Welding
- Shanghai Innotec
- GCE Group
The regional scope of the study covers key regions namely North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
