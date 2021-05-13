As a Market Research Agency, Market Xcel is Endowed With a Team of Extremely Experienced and Knowledgeable Individuals The reality bites, for some of us having all the gadgets at home with stable internet connection, the infrastructure seems apt. However the reality is that there is a huge majority which is deprived of all this. There are no private spaces where kids could take school lessons in solitude. In fact the stark reality is that many kids would not have these facilities at home. The EWS students would be left behind for no fault of theirs. Let’s begin by understanding what transition is happening with the school kids. I am sure each one of us having kids at home would have experienced a similar behavior, lifestyle and traits.

Social Divide: For a country like India, this development at the current state further poses a huge challenge, the Public Private school divide. The Urban rural divide where only a fraction of the universe is benefiting. Forget rural, many urban students lack the connections or hardware to learn remotely. time to adjust to this new setup. Technological glitches often create problems whereby some students just can’t get into the online classroom and

even have to miss the lecture.

FOR EMPLOYERS

First, limit access to particularly sensitive information. Set protocols, confidential information should still be confidential, data privy should be sacrosanct. Employees should time and again be told about Dos and Don’ts. Prohibiting use of personal devices.

So accept that there will be challenges, and plenty of distractions and interruptions will occur when there is no separation between work and home and school. life in pandemic culture: parents and children are forced to adjust to a new rhythm of school and work at home. So it’s important parents recognize they cannot do it all. It is self-discovery for teachers as well who are learning new ways. Now, they have some experience managing remote work and the school under one roof.

Society should have sound pillars and equal opportunity for all. This brings out an important aspect and indicates how our education policy and infrastructure needs to be developed for future. We have all realized and pitch for health care infrastructure development. Education is equally important. For this education system will alone give us our scientists, doctors and all that the society needs to progress, including our values.

Helplessness and Anxiety The changes and the chaos that the current situation is bringing in the lives of the people is difficult to comprehend. The situation is amplifying symptoms of helplessness and anxiety among people, as their minds are constantly dealing with fear and frustration with respect to an uncertain future. Loss of jobs cash crunch, pay cuts, health risks are haunting everyone and the pandemic has put all in a common league to fight between life and livelihood.

The situation has changed the experience of being a customer, an employee, a citizen or a human. Self isolation, maintaining social distance and helping others have become universal behavioral traits across the country at this hour of crisis. Clean Environment Clean environment is a silver lining in these dark days. Though no amount of improvement in our climate can make up for the loss of lives, suffering and pain that people are going through, still, 70% respondents feel the positive change with respect to the outer environment.

BLESSINGS IN DISGUISE MOMENT

Social distancing measures are reflecting in TV viewership. With the national channels pulling out old classics like Ramayana, Mahabharat, Circus, etc. from their archives, people are spending more time watching these family soaps together. Family quality time- a concept that was fading in the race of life has now gained prominence. Self isolation has also carved “my space” in our lives. Exploring forgotten habits/ passion in these lockdown hours is gaining momentum. The unhurried life is giving people their own space to get involved in activities like recreational cooking, rediscovering self talents, playing indoor games, etc.

What have you discovered as your blessing in disguise moment Being able to spend quality time with family members and the positive impact on environment emerged as the key positive consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic.

