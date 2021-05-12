Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Research Report, Size, Share, Industry Outlook – 2020-2028

In January 2019, Bridgestone Corporation announced that its division, Bridgestone Europe NV / SA, has entered a contract with TomTom Telematics to acquire its digital fleet solutions services business. Through this deal, Bridgestone adds essential elements to its Tires and diverse Products as a Solution strategy that describes the changing corporate environment of the organization and its clients and society’s ongoing commitment to quality advancement. Over the forecasted period, the cellular segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 13.0%. With the development of 4G networks’ accessibility, smartphones using cellular networks to send and receive data are increasing in prominence and performance. The aftermarket segment is expected to sustain stable market growth since it provides total ownership costs, pilot testing, streamlined integration, atheist branding.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market. The report covers the changing market dynamics along with an extensive analysis of the trends and demands. The report furthermore provides the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a post-COVID-19 outlook to assist the readers in formulating business plans accordingly.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Zonar Systems, Inc., Omnitracs LLC, MiX Telematics Limited, Harman International Industries Inc., TomTom International BV, Orbcomm Inc., Wacker Neuson SE, Bridgestone Europe NV/SA, Topcon Corporation, and Stoneridge, Inc. among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market on the basis of technology, sales channel, end-user, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Satellite Cellular

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Aftermarket OEM

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027) Agriculture Construction Mining Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

