Breast Pumps Market: North America to Retain Market Dominance Forecast 2020 to 2025

The global breast pumps market is projected to expand healthily during the forecast period (2020-2025). A staggering CAGR of 9.4% is anticipated for the global breast pumps market. However sales of pumps are expected to dip in the next two quarters as many women are working from home due to COVID-19 pandemic and can easily breastfeed their babies.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4690

Rising insurance coverage for breast pumps, growth in awareness about breastfeeding and advancements in breast pump technologies are also poised to steer the global breast pumps market towards a positive growth trajectory.

However, the recent COVID-19 pandemic may limit the amount of sales of breast pumps, owing to a large population of the women workforce working from home, thus sparing them the time to breastfeed their infants.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4690

Double-electric Breast Pumps to Dominate, Single-electric Pumps to Follow

Double-electric breast pumps shall capture a major chunk of the global breast pumps market during the forecast period. Projections anticipate a robust CAGR of 10.4%. This is attributed to significant investments made by key global players in the development of advanced double-electric breast pumps. For instance, in 2017, Willow launched its hands-free, cordless wearable breast pumps which easily fits in the chest and pumps breast milk without making any noise. Moreover, adequate insurance coverage from public and private sectors are anticipated to propel market growth.

At the same time, single-electric breast pumps are anticipated to be equally popular. Favorable features such as portability, potency, fast pumping ability and low cost are anticipated to be major drivers behind the surging popularity of single-electric breast pumps. The single-electric breast pumps segment is forecast to expand 1.7x, capturing over two-fifths of the global breast pumps market.

North America to Retain Market Dominance, Asia-Pacific to Emerge as a Lucrative Market

North America is poised to dominate the global breast pumps market. Growing healthcare expenditure, rise in government contribution to promote breastfeeding and a rigid maternity leave policy by companies are prompting women to rely increasingly on breast pumps to feed their infants. The North American breast pumps market is anticipated to capture over 2/5th of the global breast pumps market, expanding robustly at a CAGR of 9.8% throughout the forecast period. The double-electric breast pump segment is forecast to find increased usage among North American women.

To connect an Expert – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4690

The Breast Pumps market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Breast Pumps market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global Breast Pumps market and why?

Which players remain at the top of the global Breast Pumps market?

What opportunities are available for the Breast Pumps market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Breast Pumps market?

Why Opt For Fact.MR?

Various analysis methods to deliver precise market information. Digital technologies to facilitate clients with updated market solutions. Multi-disciplinary approach to provide accurate insights of different industries. Data collection from extensive primary and secondary research. Round-the-clock availability to serve clients across the world.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Healthcare Landscape

Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/5413/prepackaged-medical-kits-and-trays-market

Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/5418/cables-and-leads-for-medical-equipment-market

Coatings for Medical Devices Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/5421/coatings-for-medical-devices-market

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/07/29/1892912/0/en/Dental-Anesthetics-Sales-Will-Witness-a-Promising-Leap-as-Dental-Tourism-Continues-to-Proliferate-Says-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com