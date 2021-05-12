Endoscopy Ultrasound Market: Increase in Incidence of Gastrointestinal Cancers to Act as Growth Levers Forecast 2020 to 2026

Endoscopy ultrasound procedures cost much lesser than other techniques such as Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP). On the back of these factors, the global endoscopy ultrasound market is projected to expand substantially at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2020-2026). Advancement in technology and increasing awareness are also important growth drivers.

Endoscopes to Enjoy Lion’s Share, Needles to Expand Substantially

The endoscopes segments shall dominate the global endoscopy ultrasound market throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the introduction of key innovations in endoscopy, such as transducers and enhanced cameras which increase the efficiency of diagnostic procedures.

The endoscopes segment is projected to expand positively at a CAGR of 5.8%, capturing over one-third of the global endoscopy ultrasound market.

The needles segment is poised to expand the fastest amongst all endoscopic products, due to their comparatively lower price and single-use feature. The demand for endoscopic needles has burgeoned especially in aspiration and biopsy procedures. The endoscopic needles segment is anticipated to expand 1.5x, capturing nearly a quarter of the global endoscopy ultrasound market.

North America Retains Hegemony, Asia-Pacific Set to Grow Rapidly in the Forecast Period

The North-American endoscopy ultrasound market shall remain the kingpin. Higher demand for more advanced diagnostic procedures, along with growing prevalence of gastrointestinal cancers are increasing the number of patients being diagnosed by EUS techniques. This is anticipated to increase adoption of EUS products. The North-American market is projected to expand positively at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, capturing over two-fifth of the market share.

