Mobility as a Service Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028

In April 2019, Reach Now launched its MaaS platform in Asia – Japan. The ‘Iziko’ app not only offers access to buses, trains, rental cars & bikes, and on-demand ridesharing but even tickets for tourist attractions. The ride-hailing segment is forecast to witness a significant growth rate of 25.7% through 2027 on account of the global acceptance of ride-hailing at all levels, ranging from enterprises to personal requirements. Additionally, cashless transactions and assured pickups services offered are further boosting segmental growth. The android segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the Mobility as a Service market share on account of the massive adoption of android smartphones owing to their variety of functions and lower prices as compared to the other application types.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Mobility as a Service industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Mobility as a Service sector. According to research analysts, the coronavirus outbreak has had an overwhelming impact on the global economic landscape. The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

Moreover, the report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key contributing factor owing to its impact on the overall market. The report covers the changing market dynamics along with an extensive analysis of the trends and demands. The report furthermore provides the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides a post-COVID-19 outlook to assist the readers in formulating business plans accordingly.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

UbiGo AB, Beeline Singapore, Shuttl, Uber technologies, Citymapper, Ola, Moovel Group GmBH, Lyft, Inc., Smile Mobility, and Communauto, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into global Mobility as a Service Market on the basis of service type, application, business model, vehicle type, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Ride-hailing Self-driving car service Bi-cycle sharing Car sharing Bus sharing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Android iOS Others

Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) B2B B2C P2P Rentals

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Passenger cars Buses Bikes



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Key highlights of the Global Mobility as a Service Market report:

The latest report performs an in-depth study of the potential opportunities and risks associated with the global Mobility as a Service market, alongside studying the recent innovations and major events.

The report analyzes numerous business expansion strategies adopted by the contending companies in this market.

It offers a conclusive study of the future growth trajectory of the Mobility as a Service market and throws light on various market drivers, challenges, and constraints.

A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value

The intensely competitive atmosphere of the global Mobility as a Service market detailed in the report stresses on the product offerings and key strategies adopted by the established market players to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

Moreover, the report underlines the niche segments/regions that exhibit potential growth over the forecast timeframe.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Mobility as a Service Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….

