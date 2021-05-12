Power Bank Market: Lithium Ion Batteries to Expand Profit Pools Forecast 2019 to 2029

Consumer trends such as high definition multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games are draining smartphone batteries faster than ever. The global power bank market presents incremental 5.3X opportunities during the forecast period (2019 – 2029). Penetration of smartphones in developing regions of the world furthers the demand for power banks. The current COVID-19 pandemic lockdown is heightening use of mobile phones for video streaming and gaming thus giving a boost to the market.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4687

Advancements in technology such as solar energy power banks will drive mass-adoption among millennial consumers. Increasing digitization of business processes that aid information access through smartphones will continue to discharge smartphone batteries and generate demand for power banks.

Further, the introduction of smart devices and smart homes that can be monitored, and controlled using smartphones warrant constant internet connectivity along with enabling battery intensive features such as bluetooth, WiFi, and GPS. Amid surging demand for convenience through technology, the power banks market is set for an impressive growth trajectory.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4687

Lithium Ion Batteries to Expand Profit Pools

On the back of production-cost efficiency and minimal battery discharge, the lithium Ion battery type segment leads with over 80% share of the total market revenues. This can be attributed to early adoption of this battery type in manufacturing power banks. Also, superior energy density of lithium ion batteries is driving the growth of this battery type segment. Its counterpart, Lithium Polymer battery type accounts for the remaining 20% of the total market revenues.

To get latest battery type insights on the power bank market, ask an analyst here

The battery type segment offers the most remunerative growth opportunities with a stupendous 19% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing accessorization of power banks is creating high demand for sleek yet high capacity power banks. Lithium polymer based batteries are comparatively easy to mold into flatter shapes. When coupled with superior charging pace offered by lithium polymer based batteries the segment will continue to gain market share over the forecast period.

To connect an Expert – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4687

The Power Bank market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Power Bank market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to the global Power Bank market and why?

Which players remain at the top of the global Power Bank market?

What opportunities are available for the Power Bank market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Power Bank market?

Why Opt For Fact.MR?

Various analysis methods to deliver precise market information. Digital technologies to facilitate clients with updated market solutions. Multi-disciplinary approach to provide accurate insights of different industries. Data collection from extensive primary and secondary research. Round-the-clock availability to serve clients across the world.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Retail & Consumer Goods Landscape

Disposable Gloves Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/disposable-gloves-market

Glass Tableware Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/glass-tableware-market

Menopause Wellness Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/menopause-wellness-market

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/10/10/1928118/0/en/East-Asia-to-Account-for-Nearly-Half-the-Global-Sales-in-the-Shaped-Liquid-Cartons-Market-Finds-Fact-MR-Study.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com