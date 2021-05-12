North America Genomics Market Impact Analysis of Covid-19 is projected to reach US$ 20,348.43 Mn by 2027 with CAGR of 13.3%|Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Genomics Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Genomics market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The North America Genomics market is expected to reach US$ 20,348.43 million in 2027 from US$ 7,669.34 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.3% from 2020-2027.

Genomics is defined as the study of a gene and its functioning. Genomics is used to examine the molecular mechanisms and the interaction of genetic and environmental factors in the diseases. The major factors attributing to the growth of the genomics market are growing government support and increased number of genomics studies, declining sequencing cost, increased genomics applications. The scope of the genomics market includes technology, product and service, application, end-user, and region.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Genomics market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Genomics market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Illumina, Inc.

Danaher

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

General Electric Company

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

QIAGEN

BGI

By Technology

Sequencing

Microarray

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Others

By Product and Services

Instruments/Systems

Consumables

Services

By Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Precision/Personalized Medicine

Agriculture & Animal Research

Others

By End User

Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

The research on the North America Genomics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Genomics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Genomics market.

