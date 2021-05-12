3D Camera Market Size Research Report 2021 with Global Industry Growth, Share, Future Trends, Top Key Players, Demand and Analysis Forecast to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled 3D Camera market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. 3D Camera market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Global 3D Camera Market size is estimated to reach $43.1 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 40.9% from 2017 to 2025.The 3D camera offers the feature like capturing excellent quality three-dimensional image. Types of 3D cameras such as target-free camera & target camera are broadly used in different applications such as smartphones, professional cameras, computers, and tablets, among others. Time-of-flight (TOF), structured light imaging, and stereo vision technology 3D cameras are gaining popularity globally due to its high demand, and advanced technology.
Major factors driving the global 3D camera market are rising need of 3D cameras from entertainment business, improved customer preferences, and upgradations in 3D scanning technology. However, high price and absence of knowledge may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, growing home automation market would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted year.
Major segments of the global 3D camera market are type, technology, application, and geography. The type segment comprises target-free camera and target camera. Further, technology comprise time-of-flight (TOF), structured light, and stereo vision. While application comprise smartphones, professional cameras, computers, tablets, and other applications.
Geographically, the global 3D camera market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW) North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The major players competing in the market are Sony Corporation, Nikon, GoPro, Inc., Canon, LG Electronics Inc., Fujifilm Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Faro Technologies, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Kodak, among others.
Type Segments
Target-Free Camera
Target Camera
Technology Segments
Time-of-flight (TOF)
Structured Light Imaging
Stereo Vision
Application Segments
Smartphones
Professional Cameras
Computers
Tablets
Other Applications
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
