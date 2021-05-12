Neo and Challenger Bank Market 2021 Revenue, Trends, Drivers, Share, Size, and Competitive Landscape 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Neo and Challenger market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Neo and Challenger market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 45.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Neo and Challenger Banks Market is estimated to reach $356 Million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 45.8% from 2017 to 2025. Neo and challenger banks are on the verge to revolutionize the banking sector. Challenger bank is a modernized form of traditional bank, which functions without physical branches. Neo banks provide technology-enabled financial services through web and mobile interface. It is an emerging trend in the U.S. and Asian countries like China. Also, these banks have gained momentum in the European region. The arrival of new players in the market has led to an intense competition among existing digital banks and traditional banks.

Enhanced customer convenience offered by the banks, cost-efficiency and fast-servicing, heathier interest rates, and growing smart phone devices penetration are the major key drivers to boost the neo and challenger bank market. In addition, proactive banking regulations to grant licenses and approvals have also fueled the growth of the market. However, security and privacy of the financial data may restrict the market from growing. Moreover, growing investment in Neo banking is likely to gain significant impetus during the forecast timeframe.

The global neo and challenger bank is segmented into bank type, and country. The neo banks, and challenger banks are considered in the bank type segment. While, the U.S, Germany, UK, Australia, and China are classified under the country segment.

Prominent players operating in the market include Movencorp, Inc., Atom Bank Plc, Simple Finance Technology Corporation, Pockit Limited, Fidor Bank AG, Number26 GmbH, Monzo Bank Limited, MyBank (Alibaba Group), WeBank, and UBank Limited among others.

Bank Type Segments

Neo Bank

Challenger Bank

Country Segments

U.S

Germany

UK

Australia

China

