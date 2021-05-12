Directed Energy Weapons Market Size, Industry Demand, Share, Business Growth, Top Key Players, Business Statistics, Latest Technologies Research and Future Scope Forecast 2021 to 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Directed Energy Weapons market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Directed Energy Weapons market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Directed Energy Weapons Market is estimated to reach $48.5 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 25.4% from 2016 to 2024. Directed energy weapons are having capability of selecting targets which are distinct, and can destroy it at a speed of light. Change in warfare nature in the worldwide environment, growing demand of lethal and precise weapons, and high investment for weapon improvement globally are expected to boost the growth of the market during the coming years. Various technology based weapons such as high-power microwave, high energy laser, and particle beam are having applications in defense and homeland security.

Major factors driving the global directed energy weapons market are need for accuracy of weapons, legal impacts of DEWs, and requirement of laser weapons particularly in navy. However, insufficient testing facilities may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, technological developments in DEWs would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

Major segments in the global directed energy weapons market are technology, weapon type, deployment, and geography. The technology segment comprises high power microwave, high energy laser, and particle beam. Moreover, by weapon type, the market is categorized as lethal weapons, and non-lethal weapons. Deployment includes land based, airborne, and naval. Geographically, the global directed energy weapons market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, France, Italy, Germany, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The major players competing in the market are Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, The Boeing Company, Raytheon Company, BAE systems, L-3 Technologies, Qinetiq Group PLC, General Dynamics Corporation, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., and L-3 Technologies, among others.

Scope of the Global Directed Energy Weapons Market

Technology Segments

High Power Microwave

High Energy Laser

Particle Beam

Weapon Type Segments

Lethal Weapons

Non-Lethal Weapons

Deployment Segments

Land Based

Airborne

Naval

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

France

Italy

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

