Commercial Aircraft Market Demand, Trends, and Top Key Players Analysis Report 2021 – 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Commercial Aircraft market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Commercial Aircraft Market is expected to reach $346 Billion by 2024 from $244 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2016 to 2024. Commercial aircrafts are plane that carries passengers or goods rather than military. Surging number of domestic and international flights and air-travel passengers, innovation in commercial aircraft design and advancement in technology are the primary drivers for the growth of global commercial aircraft market. The market is expected to show high boom in the coming years driven by some major factors such as, the critical status of intellectual property safety & security in sectors such as avionics and aircraft engine.

The growth of the global commercial aircraft market is mainly driven by factors such as growing tourism and improving economic conditions, rising number of air travelers, and improving commercial aviation network. However, lack of security and terrorism threats are the factors that may restrict the market growth. Moreover, significant growth in GDP and technological advancement in developing economies is expected to pose several growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The global commercial aircraft market is mainly classified on the basis of component, aircraft type, jet engine, and geography. The component segment comprises airframes, engine, systems, avionics, interior, and landing gear. Aircraft type segmentation consists of regional jets, business jets, large widebody, small widebody, narrow widebody, and medium widebody. By jet engine, the segment is bifurcated into turbo fan, and turboprop.

Based on geography, global commercial aircraft market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are Airbus S.A.S., BAE Systems, American Champion Aircraft Corporation, CFM International, Inc, Defense and Space Co., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, The Boeing Company, GE Aviation, MD Helicopters Inc., and Pratt & Whitney International Aero Engines among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Commercial Aircraft Market with respect to major segments such as component, aircraft type, jet engine, and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Commercial Aircraft Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Commercial Aircraft Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Commercial Aircraft Market

Component Segments

Airframes

Engine

Systems

Avionics

Interior

Landing Gears

Aircraft Type Segments

Regional jets

Business jets

Large Widebody

Small Widebody

Medium Widebody

Narrow body

Jet Engine Segments

Turbofan

Turboprop

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

