Flip Chip Technologies Market Share, Size, Growth, Global Top Leading Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Challenges Forecast 2021 to 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Flip Chip Technologies market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Flip Chip Technologies market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global flip chip technologies market is estimated to reach $54 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2016 to 2024. Flip chip, a semiconductor interconnecting device is commonly used in many electronic products like PCs, smartphones, and medical devices, among others. Flip chip technology offers various benefits such as total package size reduction, reduction in the silicon cost, decrease in signal inductance, and high signal density. Flip chip technology is widely used in various industry verticals such as IT & telecommunication, automotive & transport, electronics, industrial, healthcare, and aerospace and defence, among others.

Major factors driving the global flip chip technologies market are advantages of flip chip technology than the traditional wire bond electrical connection, evolving internet of things, and rising demand for miniaturization & high-performing electronic devices. However, huge initial investment essential to set up new manufacturing plant may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, high acceptance of sensors in electronic devices would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted year.

Get a Sample PDF of report->https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325394



Major segments of the global flip chip technologies market are bumping technology, packaging type, packaging technology, industry vertical, and geography. Bumping technology comprises copper pillar, gold bumping, solder bumping (tin-lead eutectic solder, and lead-free solder), and other bumping technologies (aluminium & conductive polymer). By, packaging type, the market is categorized as flip chip PGA package, flip chip SiP package, flip chip BGA package, flip chip LGA package, and wafer level packaging-CSPnl. Furthermore, the market is sub segmented by packaging technology as 3D IC, 2.5D IC and 2D IC. Industry vertical is further divided into automotive & transport, electronics, industrial, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, aerospace and defence, and other industry verticals (renewable energy and media & entertainment).

Geographically, the global flip chip technologies market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

The major players competing in the market are ASE group, Powertech Technology Inc., United Microelectronics Corporation, Intel Corporation, Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd., Amkor Technology, Inc., TSMC, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., and Texas Instruments, Inc., among others.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of Flip Chip Technologies Market with respect to major segments such as bumping technology, packaging type, packaging technology, and industry vertical

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2022 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2022.

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities.

An exhaustive regional analysis of Flip Chip Technologies Market.

Profile of key players of the Flip Chip Technologies Market, which include key financials, product & services and new developments.

Scope of Flip Chip Technologies Market

Bumping Technology Segments

Copper Pillar

Gold Bumping

Solder Bumping

Tin-lead eutectic solder

Lead-free solder

Other Bumping Technologies (Aluminium & Conductive polymer)

Packaging Type Segments

Flip Chip PGA Package

Flip Chip SiP Package

Flip Chip BGA Package

Flip Chip LGA Package

Wafer Level Packaging-CSPnl

Packaging Technology Segments

3D IC

2.5D IC

2D IC

Industry Vertical Segments

Enquire before purchasing this report –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325394



Automotive & Transport

Electronics

Industrial

Healthcare

IT & telecommunication

Aerospace and Defence

Other Industry Verticals (Renewable Energy and Media & Entertainment)

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Medium Voltage Cables Market

Mosquito Repellent Market

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market

Aerospace Antimicrobial Coating Market

Turbocharger Market