Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth Rate, and Market Forecast to 2021 – 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market is estimated to reach $51.6 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2016 to 2024. Commercial refrigeration equipment is used to remove heat from a room or unit in order to designate a cold or freezing area in which to store food, medicine, or other items which must be stored at those temperatures. Growing number of supermarket and hypermarket in emerging regions has surged the demand of energy resourceful equipment in the recent times. Besides, rising disposable income, rapid industrialization, and various other analytical shifts has led to noteworthy change in food & beverage expenditure over the past years.

Rising number of specialty food stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets worldwide, and rising international food trade are the primary factors to drive the growth of the global commercial refrigeration equipment market. Though, increasing fuel costs, and strict environmental regulations might restrict the market growth. Moreover, surging demand for chilled & frozen products, and growth of cold supply chains is expected to pose numerous growth opportunities for the market in the given forecast timeframe.

The global commercial refrigeration equipment is segmented into equipment type, and geography. By equipment type, the segment comprises walk-in coolers, display cases, beverage refrigeration, parts, ice making machinery, and other equipment.

Based on geography, global commercial refrigeration equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico, whereas Europe segment consists of UK, Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key players operating in the market include, Hussmann Corporation, AHT Cooling Systems GmbH, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Dover Corporation, Haier, Inc., AB Electrolux, United Technologies, Whirlpool Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., and Ingersoll Rand plc, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market with respect to major segments such as equipment type, and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market

Equipment Type Segments

Walk-In Coolers

Display Cases

Beverage Refrigeration

Parts

Ice Making Machinery

Other Equipment Types

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

