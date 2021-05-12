Graphite Market Share 2021 by Global Market Size Estimation, Growth, Top Manufacturers, Dynamics, Research Methodology Forecast to 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Graphite market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Graphite market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Graphite Market is estimated to reach $21.4 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2016 to 2024. Graphite is a crystalline allotropic form of carbon derived naturally through mines. Graphite is also formed by processing of hydrocarbons, such as petroleum, coke, and coal tar. Graphite is flexible in nature holding both metallic & nonmetallic properties, which makes it suitable for use in varied range of industrial applications. Owing to its molecular composition, it exhibits properties given as high temperature resistance, high thermal conductivity, and anti-corrosive properties, which has made graphite a highly necessary product in many end-use industries.

The growth of global graphite market is primarily driven by factors such as, rapid growth in mining industry, and growth in demand for batteries. Also, advancement in electronic & automotive industries, and decreased lithium-ion battery cost have boosted the growth of the market. Besides, safety issues related to graphite may act as a restraining factor for the market growth. Moreover, rising synthetic graphite production is expected to pose several growth opportunities foe the market in the given forecast period.

The global graphite market is segmented into product type, end-user, and geography. By product type, the market is bifurcated into natural graphite, and synthetic graphite (carbon fiber, graphite electrode, graphite powder, graphite blocks, and others). By end-user, the segment is categorized into electrode, lubricants, refractory, battery, foundry, and other end-users.

Based on geography, global graphite market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico, whereas Europe segment consists of UK, Russia, Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players operating in the global graphite market include Leading Edge Materials Corp., Triton Minerals Ltd., Focus Graphite Inc., Alabama Graphite Corp., Northern Graphite, Mason Graphite, SGL Carbon SE, Asbury Graphite Mills, Inc., Graphite India Limited, and Syrah Resources Limited, among others.

Scope of the Global Graphite Market

Product Type Segments

Natural

Synthetic

Carbon Fiber

Graphite Electrode

Graphite Powder

Graphite Blocks

Others

End-User Segments

Electrode

Lubricants

Refractory

Battery

Foundry

Other End-Users

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa



