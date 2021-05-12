Shavers Market Share, Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report 2021 – 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Shavers market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Shavers market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Shavers Market is estimated to reach $26.7 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2016 to 2024. Shavers are used to remove hair from the face, legs, etc. by cutting it off close to the skin with a razor or trimmer. Shavers market has shown a substantial growth over the years due to the growing need of removing facial-hair among the male population. Nowadays, shavers have become a necessary element to use by men or women regularly to keep their face & body attractive. Besides, consumer now prefer for premium products with innovative shaving technology which has boosted the market growth in developed countries.

The growth of global shavers market is primarily driven by increasing consumer expenditure on personal care products, increasing importance of grooming among the youth population, and rise in female shaving products. However, weak female target audience along with high costs of electric shavers may limit the market growth. Moreover, exposure towards ranges of shaving products by the way of advertising through print media & television, and adoption of greener alternatives by the recyclable razors & electric shavers is expected to pose various growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

The global shavers market is mainly segmented into product type, end-user, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of product type, the segment comprises electric (rotary, foil, wet/dry shavers) and non-electric (safety razors, cartridge razors, and blades & accessories). The end-user segment is sub-segmented into male consumers and female consumers. By distribution channel, the segment is further bifurcated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, online retailing, and other distribution channels.

Based on geography, global shavers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico, whereas Europe segment consists of UK, Russia, Germany, Italy, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players profiled in the report include Panasonic Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Super-Max Limited, The Procter & Gamble Company, Conair Corporation, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Wahl Clipper Corporation, Remington Products Co. LLC, and Helen of Troy, among others.

Scope of the Global Shavers Market

Product Type Segments

Electric

Rotary

Foil

Wet/Dry Shavers

Non-Electric

Safety Razors

Cartridge Razors

Blades and Accessories

End-User Segments

Male Consumers

Female Consumers

Distribution Channel Segments

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Retailing

Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

