Guidewires Market to Expand at a CAGR Value of 6.1% During Forecast Period 2020-2025

The coronary guidewires segment shall dominate the global guidewires market. Rising incidences of coronary diseases are anticipated to steer the market forward. These guidewires are easy to navigate across blood vessels in order to reach a lesion or vessel segment. It acts as a guide for larger catheters which facilitates easy delivery to the treatment site.

The coronary guidewires are projected to capture two-fifth of the overall guidewires market, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The urology guidewires segment is set to expand the highest, with a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

This is attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic kidney dysfunctions and use of dialysis catheters which is anticipated to drive the urology guidewires segment’s growth. Moreover, urology guidewires offers an atraumatic hydrophilic tip, which facilitates negotiating tight areas. Urology guidewires are anticipated to account for at least 15% of the global guidewire market share.

North America Reigns Supreme, Asia-Pacific Poised to Emerge as Lucrative Market

North America is poised to remain the leader in the global guidewires market. High prevalence of cardiovascular and urological diseases, combined with sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and the presence of several guidewire manufacturers are attributed as key growth drivers. A market share of almost two-fifth is anticipated for the North American guidewires market, expanding by one-and-a-half times during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is foreseen to emerge as the fastest growing market, registering a CAGR of 7.2% throughout the forecast period. Expansion of businesses in emerging countries motivated by rising incidences of health problems shall augment the growth of the Asia-Pacific guidewires market. These emerging countries have witnessed increase in the adoption of high quality guidewire brands imported from developed regions. Economic growth and favorable government policies have facilitated business operations by key market players in the region.

