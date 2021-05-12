Concentrated Fruit Juice Market Size, Share, Growth 2021 Global Industry New Updates, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Development Status, Challenges Forecast by 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Concentrated Fruit Juice market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Concentrated Fruit Juice market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global concentrated fruit juice market is estimated to reach $88 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2016 to 2024. Concentrated fruit juice is made by removing all the excess water from fruits, remaining juice is highly concentrated than original. Concentrated fruit juice is as healthy as freshly prepared fruit juice and provide all the nutrients and vitamins. This is used as an alternative to sugar and used as a natural sweetener in many food recipes. The increasing demand of concentrated fruit juice in various end use industries such as beverage, bakery, confectionary, dairy coupled with low storage and logistics cost is supporting the growth of the market.

Major factors driving the global concentrated fruit juice market are strong inclination of R&D investments in food & beverages industries, low logistics & storage cost, high demand as an alternate for sugar in the bakery division, and changing food preferences & consumer trends. However, side effects of excess fructose intake may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, growing food & beverage industry ensuing in the rising health food trends would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

Major segments of the global concentrated fruit juice market are product type, application, and geography. The product type segment comprises clarified, carbonate stable, and alcohol stable. Moreover, by application, the market is categorized as beverage, bakery, confectionary, dairy, and other applications.

Geographically, the global concentrated fruit juice market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consists of Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The major players competing in the market are AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Future FinTech Group Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Dohler, Diana Group, Sudzucker AG, SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients, Ingredion Incorporated, Ciatti Company, and SunOpta, among others.

Scope of the Global Concentrated Fruit Juice Market

Product Type segments

Clarified

Carbonate Stable

Alcohol Stable

Application Segments

Beverage

Bakery

Confectionary

Dairy

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

