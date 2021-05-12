Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Key Players, Growth Overview, Development Size and Revenue Forecast to 2021 – 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market is estimated to reach $4,288 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2016 to 2024. Non-Destructive Testing Equipment is useful for examination of material, component, and structure. Various companies are using non-destructive testing equipment for enhancement of processes, and to reduce waste. Non-destructive testing equipment is used for the examination of materials for errors and faults, according to standard norms without spoiling the object under testing. Increasing requirement regarding quality-assured machines, and development in aerospace & defense, and oil & gas industry are projected to support the growth of the non-destructive testing equipment market over the forecasted period.

Major factors driving the global non-destructive testing equipment market are strict security and safety government rules, growing requirement for improving the life of old infrastructure, maintenance development by numerous industries to confirm safety & effective performance of the machines. However, high cost of non-destructive testing equipment may act as a barrier for the market growth. Furthermore, growing infrastructure expansion in developing countries, and high usage of advanced NDT equipment would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted year.

Major segments of the global non-destructive testing equipment market are testing method, technique, industry vertical, and geography. The testing method segment comprises radiography testing, ultrasonic testing, visual inspection, magnetic particle & electromagnetic, liquid penetrant, eddy-current, and other testing methods. By technique, the market is categorized as surface examination, volumetric examination, and other techniques. Based on industry vertical, the market is divided into aerospace & defense, oil & gas, energy & power, infrastructure, automotive & transportation, and other industry verticals.

Geographically, the global non-destructive testing equipment market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of Russia, Germany, Italy, France, UK, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. While RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The major players competing in the market are Ashtead Technology Inc., General Electric, Olympus Corporation, Zetec Inc., Sonatest Ltd., GE Measurement & Solutions, Magnaflux Corporation, Mistras Group Inc., Fischer Technology Inc., and YXLON International, among others.

Scope of Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market

Testing Method Segments

Radiography Testing

Ultrasonic Testing

Visual Inspection

Magnetic Particle & Electromagnetic

Liquid Penetrant

Eddy-Current

Other Testing Methods

Technique Segments

Surface Examination

Volumetric Examination

Other Techniques

Industry Vertical Segments

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Infrastructure

Automotive & Transportation

Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Russia

Germany

Italy

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

