Isostearic Acid Market 2021 By Industry Growth, Size, Trends and Analysis Research Report 2030 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Isostearic Acid market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Isostearic Acid market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Isostearic Acid Market is estimated to reach $630 Million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2016 to 2024. In terms of volume the market is expected to reach 86 Kilo Tons by 2024. Isostearic acid is a liquid fatty acid formed by the reaction of oleic-acid with a natural mineral catalyst. The branched structure of isostearic acid improves its dispersing power because of which it is used in industrial and cosmetic applications for the stabilization of pigments and mineral particles in oils and solvents. This ingredient acts as emollient, emulsifier or cleaning agents depending on the type of personal care product that are manufactured. Owing to its high thermal, odor, and oxidation stability, these acid finds its application across numerous industries such as lubricants, chemical esters, personal care, textiles, and packaging.

The growth of global isostearic acid is majorly driven by factors such as rising demand of bio-lubricants, growing demand for personal care products, and enlarging end use industries. However, high cost of isostearic acid is expected to restrict the market growth. Besides, growing beauty products market in cooperation with cosmetics globally is expected to open up new growth opportunities for the market in the forecast timeframe.

End-use industry, and geography are the major segments considered in the global isostearic acid market. Chemical esters, lubricants and greases, personal care, and other end-use industry are the classification of end-user segments.

Based on geography, global isostearic acid market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consists of UK, Germany, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Arizona Chemical Company, LLC, Croda International, Nissan Chemicals, Jarchem Industries, Inc., and Emery Oleochemicals, among others.

Scope of the Global Isostearic Acid Market

End-Use Industry Segments

Chemical Esters

Personal Care

Lubricants and Greases

Other End-User Industries

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East

Africa

