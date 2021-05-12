Generic Injectables Market: Low Investment Costs to Heighten Market Growth Prospects Forecast 2020 to 2025

Governments worldwide are encouraging distribution and development of generic drugs so as to make them available to a larger populace, particularly rural people in the developing countries. Based on these trends, the global generic injectables market is forecast to expand impressively at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

It is expected to reach a value of US$ 1.5 Bn by 2025-end. Moreover, expiry of blockbuster injectable molecules patents, research and development of large molecule generic injectables and strong pipeline of products are also anticipated to boost the market. However, supply-chain disruptions in the wake of restricted air and water transport may prove to be a hindrance to the growth of the genetic injectables market.

Large Molecular Injectables to Register Stellar Growth

The large molecular injectables segment is projected to capture lion’s share in the global generic injectables market, accounting for 3/5th of the total market value. Rising demand for affordable biological products, accelerated research and development activities for biosimilar products and expected patent expiry of blockbuster molecules by 2020 are key drivers. Large molecular injectable drugs are anticipated to expand at a stellar CAGR of 34.8% during the forecast period.

At the same time, the small molecular injectables segment shall hold a little over two-fifth of the generic injectables market. Increase in incidence of infectious diseases in developing countries, greater affordability and easy availability are key growth influencers. Moreover, the small molecular injectable drugs have widespread usage in the treatment of oncology disorders, infectious diseases, blood diseases and cardiovascular diseases.

Asia-Pacific Remains the Kingpin, North America Second-Most Lucrative Market

Asia-Pacific shows prolific growth opportunities for the global generic injectables market throughout the forecast period. High demand for injectable antibiotics in the wake of high prevalence of infectious diseases such as diarrhea, typhoid, malaria and cholera; increasing prevalence of cancer; high demand for inexpensive medicines and a large market presence by key players are anticipated to leverage the growth in the Asia-Pacific. Projections indicate a staggering CAGR of 16.1%, capturing a market share of almost two-fifths of the overall global generic injectables market.

