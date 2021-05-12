Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Size, Market News, Opportunity during 2021 – 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Automotive Lightweight Materials market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Automotive Lightweight Materials market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market is estimated to reach $169.6 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2016 to 2024. The automotive lightweight materials are used to decrease the weight of automotive, and are mixture of metal alloys and composites. These automotive lightweight materials have many applications in several industries such as automobile, wind, aerospace, and others. Growing demand for fuel efficient vehicles due to strict emission regulations, high demand for lightweight materials in automotive industry, technological advancements globally are the factors driving the global automotive lightweight materials market growth during the future years.

Major factors driving the global automotive lightweight materials market are growing penetration of lightweight components, high production of aircraft modules, and stringent emission and fuel economy guidelines to increase the demand for lightweight materials in automotive industry. However, high cost of carbon fiber, and instabilities in raw material prices may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, growing demand for lightweight vehicles across the globe, and current R&D in lightweight materials used in automotive would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

Major segments in the global automotive lightweight materials market are material type, application, and geography. By material type, the market is bifurcated into metals, plastics, and composites. Metal includes aluminium, high strength steel (HSS), and other metals. Composite is further bifurcated into carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP), and glass fiber reinforced polymer (GFRP). Further, application is segmented into structural, powertrain, interior, exterior, and other applications.

Geographically, automotive lightweight materials market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consist of UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players competing in the market are Toray Industries, Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG, PPG Industries, Inc., ThyssenKrupp AG, Novelis Inc., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Owens Corning, Alcoa Inc., and ArcelorMittal S.A., among others.

