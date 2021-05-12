Artificial Intelligence Market 2021 by Global Industry Analysis, Share, Business Opportunities, Major Manufacturers and Growth Forecast to 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Artificial Intelligence market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Artificial Intelligence market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 59.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Artificial Intelligence is estimated to reach $43.2 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 59.8% from 2016 to 2024. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the concept and development of computer-systems able to perform tasks usually requiring human intelligence, for instance speech recognition, visual perception, decision making, and translation among languages. Arrival of new technologies, has shown a new era to the computer world. Due to this fact AI has come into existence which behaves more like a human mind. An intelligent computer or software controlled-robots think in the same manner a human being can. The areas such as computer science, mathematics, psychology, linguistics engineering, and biology are used to build an intelligent system. Their increasing application across different domains such as automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, media and advertising, retail and among others is fueling the artificial intelligence market growth globally.

Get a Sample PDF of report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325407

The growth of global artificial intelligence market is mainly driven by factors such as rising demand for unmanned aerial vehicles, civil aviation for vehicle tracking, autonomous cars, and monitoring and auto control. Though, lack of low-cost & energy-efficient hardware which limits its adoption among small and medium businesses acts as the major hindrance for the market growth. Ongoing R&D, and acceptance of ITS (Intelligent tutoring systems) in the learning process are expected to generate numerous opportunities for the market in the given forecast timeframe.

The global artificial intelligence market is mainly segmented on the basis of technology, end use, and geography. On the basis of technology, the market is classified into deep learning, natural language processing, machine vision, and machine learning. End-user segment consists of healthcare, advertising & media, BFSI, automotive and transportation, law, retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and others.

Based on geography, global artificial intelligence market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consists of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia- Pacific, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Some of the major players in the artificial intelligence market are Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., MicroStrategy, Inc., IBM Corp., IPsoft, 24/7 Customer, Inc., Qlik Technologies Inc., Brighterion, Inc., Rocket Fuel Inc., and Next IT Corp., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence Market with respect to major segments such as technology, end-use, and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities of the global Artificial Intelligence Market

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence Market from 2015 to 2024 has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Artificial Intelligence Market, will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is

Covered in This Report –https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325407



Scope of the Global Artificial Intelligence Market

Technology Segments

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Machine Vision

End-User Segments

Healthcare

BFSI

Law

Retail

Advertising & Media

Automotive & Transportation

Agriculture

Manufacturing

Other End-Users

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East

Africa

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

<<<<<<New Trending Report>>>>>>

Commercial Aircraft Market

Nanosensors Market

Biochar Market

Laparoscopy devises Market

Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Market