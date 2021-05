Plant-based Dairy Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2030

The global plant-based dairy market is projected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period, more so amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as plant-based dairy products offer numerous health benefits, thereby boosting the human immune system. In addition, initiatives taken by governments and other organizations to promote the consumption of plant-based protein products have also contributed significantly to market growth. For instance, the Government of Canada has launched the Protein Industries Canada (PIC) Supercluster in order to grow the plant-based food & beverage business in the country. Under this project, the Canadian government invests in various plant-based businesses. Apart from this, global animal rights organizations such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) promote the consumption of plant-based food & beverages by conducting various awareness events and campaigns.

According to a recent report published by Fact.MR, the global plant-based dairy market will expand at a value CAGR of 11.5%, and account for US$ 32 billion by the end of the forecast period (2020–2030).

For More Valuable Information on Market Dynamics, Request a Sample –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4963

Key Takeaways from Plant-based Dairy Market Study

The global plant-based dairy market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 8% in terms of volume.

Plant-based milk products will hold the maximum share in terms of value, and are projected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 5.7 billion during the forecast period.

Organic plant-based dairy products are expected to progress at a CAGR of 13% in terms of value, and are expected to gain 406 BPS in their market share by the end of the forecast period.

By end use, the business to consumer (B2C) segment is expected to account for a majority share in terms of value, projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 14.6 billion during the forecast period.

The retail sales channel is expected to a hold majority value share in the global plant-based dairy market, and is expected to be valued 2.6X than direct sales at the end of forecast period.

North America is expected to lead the market share in terms of value. However, the region is expected to lose 314 BPS from its market share in terms of value by the end of forecast period.

“In the long run, the outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to trigger market growth, as it has increased awareness about the various health benefits of plant-based dairy products,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4963

Key Manufacturers Focus on New Product Development to Drive Growth

The global plant-based dairy market is fragmented in nature. With the entry of leading food FMCG players, the market is witnessing tough competition. Therefore, key players are introducing new products to acquire a larger customer base. For instance, in January 2020, Danone’s plant-based dairy brand Silk launched a new plant-based cream alternative made with oatmilk. Also, in February 2020, another plant-based dairy company – Forager Project – launched a new line of organic oatmilk, organic plant-based yogurt, and organic probiotic drinkable cashewmilk yogurt in blackberry flavour.

Get More Insights – https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/plant-based-dairy-market-to-witness-a-growth-of-us-5-7-billion-by-the-end-of-2030/

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

More Valuable Insights on Plant-based Dairy Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global plant-based dairy market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the plant-based dairy market on the basis of product (milk, frozen desserts, butter, creamers, yogurt, and cheese), nature (organic and conventional), end use (B2B and B2C), and sales channel (direct sales and retail sales), across six major regions.

About the Food & Beverages Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned food & beverage team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry across 50+ countries for over a decade.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4963/S

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Research Insight: https://www.factmr.com/report/4963/plantbased-dairy-market

Content Source: https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1630/global-plantbased-dairy-market