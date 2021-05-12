Wind Turbine Composite Materials Market Share, Size, Demand, and Top Key Players Analysis Report 2021 – 2024 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research has recently added a report titled Wind Turbine Composite Materials market in its storehouse of market research reports. The report provides a detailed insight into the market scenario on the basis of the market size and volume for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2024. Wind Turbine Composite Materials market is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing advancements in the development of novel drugs, coupled with the growing health infrastructure in several nations worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing expenditure on healthcare, backed by the need amongst individuals for quality healthcare services, is also anticipated to contribute to the market growth. According to the statistics by the World Bank, the current health expenditure (% of GDP) around the world increased from 9.08% in 2001 to 9.84% in 2018. Additionally, the current health expenditure per capita (current US$) increased from USD 492.99 in 2001 to USD 1110.84 in 2018. Moreover, growing concern for deaths caused due to various diseases and the need for treatment that can lower the crude death rate, which in the year 2019 recorded close to 7% (per 1000 people), are also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

As per the latest report published by Variant Market Research, Global Wind Turbine Composite Materials Market is estimated to reach $15.5 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2016 to 2024. Wind turbine composite material results as a vital component of wind turbine for the production of wind turbine parts. Rising affects from greenhouse emissions have led to the growing demand for clean and sustainable power sources. Lightweight composite materials benefit to harness wind energy with great efficiency. Wind energy is the ideal energy generating source for environment friendly power generation. Composite materials offer higher stability and reliability. Henceforth, these materials are of major importance in the manufacturing of components of wind turbine, particularly rotor blades.

Increased demand from wind energy sector, and growing demand of light-weight materials with high efficiency are the primary factors driving the growth of the global wind turbines composite materials market. Besides, various environmental guidelines and government initiatives has fueled the market growth. However, high cost of these materials may restrict the market growth. Moreover, extensive R&D activities is expected to generate various growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

The global wind turbine composite material market is mainly classified into type, application, and geography. By type, the segment is divided into resin (epoxy, polyester, polyurethane, and others), fiber (glass fiber, carbon fiber, and others), and other types. On the basis of application, the segment is bifurcated into nacelle, base, tower, blade, and other applications.

Based on geography, global wind turbine composite materials market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consists of UK, Germany, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players profiled in the report are Suzlon Energy Limited, Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corporation, MFG Wind, Teijin Limited, Cytec Solvay Group, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Toray Industries, Inc., Royal Tencate NV TPI, and Composites, Inc., among others.

Scope of the Global Wind Turbine Composite Materials Market

Type Segments

Resin

Epoxy

Polyester

Polyurethane

Others

Fiber

Glass Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Others

Other Types

Application segments

Nacelle

Base

Tower

Blade

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

